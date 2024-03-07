Top Anne Hathaway Romcoms To Watch As She Returns To Genre With The Idea Of You

The Princess of Genovia has garnered love in Hollywood through her funny, charming personality and top-notch performances. Besides teaching how to eat a cupcake correctly, Hathway has quite a long list of A-list rom-com movies. As her new movie, The Idea Of You, is around the corner, take a look at her top six rom-coms.

The Princess Diaries

Hathaway’s claim to fame is this iconic movie! Fans loved the actress in the role of Mia Thermopolis, a regular high schooler who discovered that she was the daughter of Prince Philippe Renaldi of Genovia. The 15-year-old and now princess navigates her new role while adjusting to the new dynamics of her old life. This movie is still etched into people’s hearts, and Hathaway is lovingly remembered as the princess of Genovia.

Love & Other Drugs

This one is an emotional rollercoaster! The movie was released around the time when the erectile dysfunctional drug Viagra had hit the markets. A pharmacutical sales rep Jaime Randall (Jake Gyllenhaal) meets the free-spirited Maggie and the two start a casual relationship. The former liked having sexual relationships with different women, but things change when feelings develop between the two. Maggie is at the early onset of Parkinson’s disease, and things change when it is revealed to Jaime. It’s an emotional but happy love story and a must-watch for rom-com lovers!

One Day

This is an incredibly romantic movie that gives you all the right feels! One Day is about two friends, Dexter (Jim Sturgess) and Emma (Hathaway), who decide to meet every year on 15th July to see where they are in life. The two eventually fall in love. Keep the tissues ready; this is a rocky one and may not end on a happy note (no spoiler!).

Ella Enchanted

A rom-com mixed with Cinderella, this movie is straight from the fantasy land! The story follows Ella, who is under a spell to obey everything her stepmother tells her. In classic damsel-in-distress fashion, Ella hops on the journey to break the spell. In her adventure, she meets her Prince Charming, falls in love, and frees herself from the charm. Although the story has a quintessential fairy tale happy ending, the movie has a great collection of Y2K songs.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

It is the sequel to the iconic movie, which was not as beloved by fans but had a decent storyline and incredible actors. The story took a 5-year leap when Mia graduated from Princeton and was back in Genovia. Now that she was of age to be queen, she had to marry and acquire a prince within a month! In that quest, she meets Nicholas, played by Chris Pine, but these two unite until the movie's end.

The Devil Wears Prada

While mentioning Hathaway’s achievements, one can not miss this iconic film starring Meryl Streep. The story follows an aspiring journalist, Andy Sachs (Hathaway), who lands a job as an editorial assistant and meets her boss, Editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Steep), who doesn’t sugarcoat things. Although it is not a romantic comedy, Andy finds a perfect man with whom she falls in love at the end. But the hilarious dynamic between Andy and Miranda makes this movie iconic. It is hands down one of the best chick flicks of all time!