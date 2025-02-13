What to Expect From Captain America: Brave New World? Here’s Everything About Marvel Movie Amid It’s Release

Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters in just one day. The Marvel movie is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, and the audience is looking forward to Anthony Mackie stepping into the shoes of Captain America. Before stepping out to watch the film in theaters, the viewers should know some of the details of the Julius Onah directorial.

The upcoming MCU film is the fourth film of the Captain America franchise, where Mackie, in the role of Sam Wilson, will pick up the iconic shield used by Chris Evans’ character of Steve Rodgers in the previous movies.

Wilson will fight the evil of Red Hulk, portrayed by Harrison Ford, who will also be seen in the role of President Ross.

With Mackie taking up the lead as Captain America, the fans might be wondering who the new Falcon will be. Putting the speculations to rest, the makers revealed that Joaquin Torres, played by Danny Ramirez, is set to step into the shoes of Sam Wilson to be beside the latter as his wing partner.

In addition to the villains, Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society, will plan on killing the President. While not much about the character has been revealed yet, the makers revealed that the audiences will be left in awe of the role.

Advertisement

Moreover, with the new movie becoming the direct sequel to the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there has been no official update about who is to play the new Winter Soldier. Also, the fans are eagerly expecting Bucky Barnes to return to the franchise.

As for the plot of the movie, the synopsis reads, “Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with President Thaddeus Ross. He must soon discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to hit theaters on February 14.