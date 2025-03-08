Who Was D'wayne Wiggins? Exploring Grammy-Nominated Singer and R&B Legend's Life as He Passes Away at 64
D'wayne Wiggins, legendary R&B singer and mentor, passed away at 64 after battling bladder cancer for the past year. The Grammy-nominated musician’s family announced the tragic news!
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.
D’Wayne Wiggins, known for his work with the soul/R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!, met his tragic demise at 64. On Friday, March 7, the musician’s death was announced on the band’s official Instagram account. The post revealed that he had been “privately and courageously” fighting bladder cancer over the past year.
Wiggins founded the band with his half-brother, Raphael Saadiq, and their cousin, Timothy Christian Riley, in 1986. Their 1993 album, Sons of Soul, earned critical acclaim and catapulted them to fame in the industry.
Over their decade-long run, Tony! Toni! Toné! released several record-breaking tracks that reached Billboard’s Top 10 R&B/Hip-Hop chart. The band became known for their “seamless fusion” of gospel roots, new jack swing, and R&B.
The band dissolved in 1996, and the members went on to pursue solo music careers. In 2000, Wiggins released his first solo album, which featured collaborations with Carlos Santana and Darius Rucker. In 2003, his work on Alicia Keys’s song Diary earned him a Grammy nomination.
Despite battling a terminal illness, the Grammy-winning singer remained committed and “present” for his family, music community, and fans. The statement also acknowledged his remarkable contributions to the world as a musician, guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor, and founding member of the band.
Wiggins was passionate about mentoring emerging young musicians and helping them shape their careers. Two days before his death, his family posted a health update through a statement on Instagram. The post conveyed that the singer had been dealing with “medical complications.”
It further expressed gratitude to Wiggins’s fans for their support and prayers and requested privacy for the family. A follow-up post revealed that he passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Wiggins is survived by his son, Dylan.