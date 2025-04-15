From Nina Dobrev-Ian Somerhalder to Arielle Kebbel-Zach Roerig: All Vampires Diaries Co-Stars Who've Dated

The Vampire Diaries subjected fans to steamy romances as well as heart-wrenching endings of love stories. Its spinoff series, The Originals, also brought the viewers plenty of romance on screen alongside violence—but off screen, the real-life relationships between the stars were just as sizzling.

With two of the show's former co-stars recently announcing they're dating, even years later, it's time to revisit all the off-screen couples that emerged from the vampire franchise. Let's take a look back at the actors who fell in love at Mystic Falls.

Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon, and Nina Dobrev, who played Elena, matched their off-screen love story with their actual romance between 2010 and 2013. Although they eventually broke up, the two remained friends thereafter.

Paul Wesley, who portrayed Stefan, dated The Originals actress Phoebe Tonkin, who played Hayley, for four years, between 2013 and 2017. He was also married to Torrey DeVitto, who played Dr. Meredith Fell, from 2011 to 2013.

Over the years, Candice Accola, who portrayed Caroline, was briefly associated with several co-stars, such as Steven R. McQueen, Zach Roerig, and more. Candice announced her relationship with Steven Krueger, who starred as Josh on The Originals, in 2023.

The Originals stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell, who played Davina and Aiden, started dating in 2018 and got engaged in August 2023. Joseph Morgan, who starred as Klaus Mikaelson in The Originals, dated and later got married to Persia White, who played the role of Bonnie’s mother in season 3 of The Vampire Diaries. The couple tied the knot in 2014.

In 2025, The Vampire Diaries fans screamed with excitement again as Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig, who played Lexi Branson and Matt Donovan, revealed they were dating each other in real life. It turns out that Mystic Falls is not just a place of eerie magic and ancient blood-sucking heartthrobs, but also plenty of real-life love stories.

