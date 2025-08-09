Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Wraps Filming, Here’s When Matt Damon Starrer Will Hit Theaters

It’s a wrap for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The Matt Damon starrer, since its announcement, has been highly anticipated by the fans, who are waiting for the film to hit the big screens.

The news that the cast had concluded the filming process was announced by the art director, Samantha Englender. She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture from the sets, writing, “That’s a wrap.”

The movie, which Nolan has produced alongside his wife, Emma Thompson, has been shot on 70 mm Imax cameras, under their Syncopy banner.

What is The Odyssey about, and when will it release?

The Odyssey will be based on the epic poem Odyssey, penned by Homer. The movie stars Matt Damon in the lead, who plays the character of King Odysseus, the ruler of Ithaca. The story will revolve around the king, who takes his journey back home after the Trojan War.

As for the cast of the film, Damon is joined by Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Rafi Gavron, and Shiloh Fernandez.

Previously, the teaser trailer of the film was leaked online, giving the fans a glimpse of Holland, who plays Odysseus’ son, Telemachus. It also revealed Bernthal’s look from the film; however, his character details are still kept under wraps.

For the shoot locations, the cast filmed the scenes at locations such as Italy, Morocco, Malta, Greece, Iceland, Scotland, Western Sahara, and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, as per the media reports, the Christopher Nolan directorial is made on a USD 250 million budget, causing it to be one of the costliest films by the filmmaker.

The Odyssey is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026.

