Why is Jennifer Lopez Being Sued By Photographer? Learn About Singer’s New Legal Troubles With Golden Globes Twist

Jennifer Lopez has earned the headline for yet another time, as the singer has found herself in legal trouble over what she posted on her social media handle. The musician is being sued for allegedly sharing paparazzi photos of herself, as she had not secured proper copyright licenses, per Blast.

According to the report, the legal trouble revolved around the picture taken before the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Lopez allegedly shared the photos on her Instagram and X accounts.

The publication noted that photographer Edwin Blanco and photo agency BackGrid USA filed two federal lawsuits against the songstress on Saturday, May 17.

It is claimed that they co-owned the singer's images standing outside the Amazon MGM Studios x Vanity Fair Party at Los Angeles’ Bar Marmont on January 4, which was the night before the prestigious award show.

According to Blanco and BackGrid’s lawyer, Peter Perkowski, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing vocalist shared the pictures the next day, January 5, on her Instagram and X accounts without permission. This alleged breach of copyright resulted in her fans' pages and fashion brands reposting the pics, per the publication.

It was reportedly revealed by the attorney that BackGrid and Blanco had contacted Lopez’s team the week after the alleged posting of the images to talk about this matter.

According to the report, the talk went well, and both sides verbally agreed to a financial settlement. But the singer's side did not finalize the agreement in writing or make any cash transactions.

This lawsuit could result in Lopez paying up to USD 150,000 in damages per image, and if the lawsuit is successful, then she will have to pay USD 300,000 per outlet.

The lawsuit reportedly mentioned that the singer has been subject to similar claims in the past. Back in 2019, she was sued for sharing a paparazzi picture of herself and her then-partner, Alex Rodriguez. The case was also handled by Perkowski, and it concluded in voluntary dismissal in 2020, per the publication.

