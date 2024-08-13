Why SEAL Team Is Coming to an End? David Boreanaz Reveals Personal Reasons

With the curtains finally closing in on the 2024 TV schedule, it's time for the military drama SEAL Team to rev up its engines and get ready for its seventh and final season. This series has always given in to high-octane action sequences and emotionally charged storylines; it's what proves to be a surefire winner with audiences, but Bravo's journey has run its course—the end at least expected.

For David Boreanaz, who's been taking on the role of Master Chief Jason Hayes since the pilot for SEAL Team, tough physical work has been a major part of the job. That kind of heavy-handed work for the actors and stunt teams of procedural dramas invariably catches up, and Boreanaz is no exception. He had really been putting some strain on his body, which was starting to show more and more as filming had progressed. Reflecting on this, Boreanaz told People that the decision to end the series now is timely, as his body "just can't do it anymore."

Describing one of the most physically challenging moments on set, Boreanaz spoke of an incident that showed how real the physicality had become for him. "Ten feet in, I hit a rock, and my ankle twists, and I fall flat down," he revealed. He was forced to push through the pain, much like the SEALs themselves, who manage to deal with severe injuries through laughter and toughness.

"My ankle's ballooning, but I gotta keep going," Boreanaz continued. "You learn from the SEALS how to push through pain. I'm talking guys who have had their arm blown off and are cracking jokes because that's how they deal with it. It's very intense." Over time, the physical toll became impossible to ignore, and the actor confessed, "It gets to a point where your body's not moving like it used to. I think I've had four MRIs in the past four months, for my knees, hips, shoulders. It's been quite a journey."

While physically tiring, the SEAL Team holds a special place in Boreanaz's heart. With the production closing out, he shared how much he was thankful for each member of the cast, the crew, and writers, really everyone involved in making this show a reality. To that effect, he issued an emotional message where he complimented the whole family of SEAL Team and shared just how much his portrayal of Jason Hayes had come to mean to him. He acknowledged how personal it resonated with him, what it does for men and women in the military, and what their stories mean to them personally when they see themselves represented on screen.

As the SEAL Team enters its final season, stakes will be higher than ever. Far more explosive action and more physically daunting stunts are waiting in line. That means the cast will again be strung out to their limits, as Bravo's story comes to an end. Nothing is known after the shocking finale that ended Season 6, and thus, fans are looking forward to the ultimate resolution of this epic journey.

