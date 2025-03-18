Will There Be Any More Hunger Games Films after Mockingjay and Prequel Story? Book Publisher Dishes
Find here if the Hunger Games franchise is open to expanding with a new book. Suzanne Collins says THIS in her latest interview. READ
Suzanne Collins’ latest Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, is set to release on March 18, 2025, focusing on Haymitch Abernathy’s experience in the 50th Hunger Games. The book, published by Scholastic, will be followed by a film adaptation in November 2026, marking the sixth installment in the Hunger Games movie franchise, as per Variety.
David Levithan, publisher and editorial director at Scholastic, revealed that Collins began working on the book in 2020 after finishing The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. “I was thrilled,” Levithan told Variety. He explained that Haymitch’s arc was compelling because, unlike Katniss or Snow, “he starts in a good place and loses everything.”
Collins chose to focus on Haymitch because she wanted to explore themes of authority, obedience, and rebellion. While fans have long hoped for prequels about Finnick Odair or other past Games, Levithan said, “I genuinely have no idea” if more books will follow.
According to Variety, Sunrise on the Reaping is getting a larger marketing rollout than Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was released in 2020 amid the pandemic. This time, Scholastic is hosting midnight release events and “sunrise” parties at bookstores.
The adaptation process has also been faster. While Ballad took three years to reach the screen, Sunrise is set for a film release just over a year and a half after the book. Levithan credited Lionsgate and Color Force’s collaboration, stating, “Once we had a manuscript, it was time to expand the circle of secrecy.”
Maintaining consistency within the Hunger Games timeline was a challenge, especially since details about Haymitch’s Games were first introduced in Catching Fire. Levithan noted that working on Sunrise alongside the upcoming illustrated edition of Catching Fire helped ensure accuracy.
As for future books, Levithan said Collins sees Mockingjay as the final chapter of the series. However, Variety reports that the Hunger Games franchise has earned over USD 3.3 billion worldwide, leaving room for possible expansions.
