'I Didn’t Have Any Negative Feelings': Halle Berry Reflects On Her Epic Catwoman Razzie Award Speech

Halle Berry recently recalled her epic Razzie Award acceptance speech, which she delivered in 2005 at the ceremony. Berry received the Worst Actress award for her role in Pitof's superhero movie Catwoman. When the project was released, the film was met with a negative response and failed at the global box office.

However, in recent years, the movie has received praise from fans. Berry shared that she put a lot of hard work into the film and was disappointed by the backlash it received.



Halle Berry reflects on her epic Catwoman Razzie Award Speech

In an oral history interview with Entertainment Weekly, Halle Berry opened up about her 2004 superhero film Catwoman, in which she played Patience Phillips / Catwoman alongside her co-star Sharon Stone (Laurel Hedare). Berry surprisingly received the Worst Actress award at the 25th Razzie Awards in 2005 for her performance in this movie.

The actress told the outlet, "The studio knew what I was going to do at the Razzies. I told them I wanted to take the p*ss out of it and laugh at it." She added that she doesn’t think it’s a "God-awful film, but I was at the Razzies, so I had to do what they do; I s** on it because they s*** on it!"

The Moonfall movie actress explained that she had spent a lot of time carefully writing her speech to make it "fun" and to let everyone know that she didn’t take it "too seriously," noting, "You can never take away my Oscar, no matter how bad you bash me!"



Halle Berry reveals why she decided to join the cast of Catwoman

During her conversation with the outlet, Halle Berry opened up about what intrigued her about Pitof's superhero film. Berry said she felt that the idea of Catwoman saving women from a dangerous face cream was a bit "soft" compared to other superheroes who save the world.

The actress explained that she knew it was a "soft" superhero story, but at that point in her career, she didn’t feel she could challenge it, noting, "I didn’t have the agency I have today or belief that I could challenge that, so I went along with it."

Pitof's 2004 superhero film Catwoman was loosely based on the DC Comics character, with Halle Berry starring as Patience Phillips/Catwoman. The movie reportedly earned $82.4 at the global box office and received mostly negative reviews at the time of its release. Alongside Berry, the film also features Sharon Stone, Lambert Wilson, Frances Conroy, Michael Massee, and Benjamin Bratt, among more talented actors.