Halle Berry Drops Out of All's Fair Just a Week After Casting Announcement

Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair recently announced its casting. It included Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close and Halle Berry. However, a week after the announcement, Halle Berry dropped out of the project, as a source confirmed the news to TV Line.

Variety has previously reported the news. While Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close have remained in the cast, they are all also set to be executive producers. This Hulu legal drama is going to tell a story about “a high-end, glossy, and s**y adult procedural”.

Why Halle Berry chose to drop out of All’s Fair

While neither Ryan Murphy nor Halle Berry’s rep has commented on this issue, a close source has revealed that the actress exited the project “due to a scheduling conflict.” The Hulu series is trying to begin its production in late 2024 so that they can get an early 2025 release date.

The drama will revolve around an all-female firm in Los Angeles. While Berry’s character details were under wraps, Kim Kardashian is supposed to play one of the most successful divorce lawyers in Los Angeles. However, Glenn Close’s character has not much disclosed yet.

Ryan is going to write, direct, and executive produce the first drama with Disney, after ending his deal with Netflix. Kris Jenner is also one of the executive producers of the project. Apart from Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, American Horror Story’s Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, and Richard Levine are going to co-write.

Halle Berry’s upcoming shows

Halle Berry has back-to-back releases in the upcoming months. The list includes Netflix’s movie ‘The Union’ starring Mark Wahlberg on August 16, and Lionsgate’s horror film ‘Never Let Go’ premiering on September 27, 2024.

Soon after the announcement of All’s Fair, it has been reported that this is one of the five shows that will receive from the California Film Commission a share of $58 million in tax credits. The series is reportedly going to shoot for 97 days in California along with a 10-day shoot in the Los Angeles area.

While it is quite disappointing to know Halle Berry is no longer attached to this project, there is no new name in the reports who might be filling in for her in All’s Fair. What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.

