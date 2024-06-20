Idol Star Athletics Championships to return for Chuseok 2024 after 2 year hiatus; filming scheduled in August

Idol Star Athletics Championships is a sports competition with various championships in which K-pop idols and singers participate. The event is a space for celebrities to interact and for fans to cheer them on and enjoy the mingling between different K-pop groups. The championship has been on a hiatus since 2022 and according to recent reports, it will be making a return this autumn.

Idol Star Athletics Championships to make a return for the first time since 2021

On June 20, a media outlet reported that a source from MBC confirmed that the Idol Star Athletics Championships will be taking place in the fall of 2024. The source also added that it is scheduled to be recorded within August.

The event takes place during Chuseok which is the Korean Thanksgiving. It is an important festival for the country and is celebrated with great vigor.

The last Idol Star Athletics Championships took place in 2022. The competition has been on a hiatus for the past two years. Since 2010, the sports championship has been a hub for fan interaction and idol interaction. Memes and videos from the competitions often go viral as it is a hub for various K-pop groups to talk to each other in public.

Over the past years, famous K-pop groups like BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT, TWICE, ITZY, Red Velvet, and many more have participated in the championship.

Netizens express disappointment over Golf being included in Idol Star Athletics Championships

The Idol Star Athletics Championships include everything from rhythm gymnastics, relays, wrestling, archery, football, and much more. However, many fans voiced their disappointment over the inclusion of Golf.

Some fans pointed out that as the idols would have to go and practice at the golf courses, their interactions with business people and CEOs might taint the group's image.

