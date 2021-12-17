INTERVIEW: ‘One shouldn’t take success or failure seriously': Sara Ali Khan on Atrangi Re, Love Aaj Kal & more

After making a smashing debut in Kedarnath, followed by Simmba, Sara Ali Khan’s third film, Love Aaj Kal failed to leave a mark at the box-office. Right after the film’s release, Sara commenced shooting for Atrangi Re with director Aanand L Rai. “I started shooting for Atrangi Re exactly two weeks after the release of Love Aaj Kal. It was my first failure, and it was a formative period for me. Aanand sir was there to give me confidence. He helped me rebuild at what was probably the lowest point of my life till then,” says Sara, describing her director as a warm and compassionate person.

She informs that it was an instant yes from her to come on board Atrangi Re. “I heard the story in four sentences and I was like, I have to do it. After reading the script, I was desperate,” she exults. Given that she considers it a powerful script, was she disappointed to learn about a direct to digital premiere? “Aanand sir trusted me when no one else did. So, I can’t question his decision. Hotstar has great viewership, thanks to the IPL, and I am sure, more people will get to see my work in this film.”

The film features her alongside Akshay Kumar for the first time. Sharing her working experience with the Khiladi, the actress says, “He is a riot of energy. More than that, he is humble. I was super scared before meeting him and used to be on the sets an hour before my call time. But then, it took less than five minutes to break the ice. Everyone on sets was so electrified to see his energy.” Over the last few months, the pandemic has resulted in multiple changes. Has it altered Sara’s script selection in any way?

“No it hasn’t,” she sets the record straight, quick to add, “I am very instinctive when it comes to picking up scripts. It has to be something that gets me excited. A film is not just a script that you read, there are 1000 hours that you invest in making a two-hour film. So, you need that energy and excitement on every single day.”

When asked about her upcoming films - Laxman Uttekar’s next co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh and Ashwatthama – the actress wasn't at the liberty to speak of them yet.

