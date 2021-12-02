EXCLUSIVE: Aanand L Rai on Good Luck Jerry, Action Hero & Gorkha: ‘We are bankrolling original subjects’

Having directed small town romantic saga’s like Tanu Weds Manu, Ranjhaana & Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Aanand L Rai is all gearing up for his next, Atrangi Re featuring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead with Akshay Kumar in a dynamic avatar. The director is excited to get back to the space of celebrating love and varied human emotions, and describes Atrangi Re as an adventurous trip.

The film chronicles the journey of love from Bihar To Madurai enroute Delhi, and according to Rai, the subject is unlike anything that one has seen before in Hindi films. He is glad to have had the entire cast believe in his conviction and perform with utmost confidence on the camera and is awaiting the magic to unfold on Disney+Hotstar on December 24. After Atrangi Re, his next directorial is Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. However, in the midst of his two directorial, there are multiple projects in the making on production front.

The filmmaker informs, “We have a very exciting line up with Good Luck Jerry, Action Hero and Gorkha. They are all different subjects and as a producer, I want to expand to genres not done before. More importantly, all the subjects that we are bank rolling are original. I mean, yes, Good Luck Jerry is a remake, but I you look at the way we have treated the subject, it’s very different with a unique flavour to story telling.”

On October 15, Akshay Kumar had announced a new film, Gorkha, based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai with Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. Aanand keeps it short, “I am very excited for Gorkha. We start shooting sometime next year.” Stay tuned to pinkvilla as we bring out the entire interaction with Aanand L Rai out soon!

