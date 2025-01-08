‘It’s hard for…’: Chae Soo Bin reveals father’s reaction to kissing scene with Yoo Yeon Seok in When the Phone Rings

Chae Soo Bin’s role in When the Phone Rings has been much appreciated by the K-drama community and she has gained many new fans. However, in the romance drama, there were multiple intimate scenes with her co-star Yoo Yeon Seok and has revealed her family’s reactions to those.

On January 8, 2024, Chae Soo Bin gave an exclusive interview to the South Korean media outlet SPOTV News and said with a laugh that her father finds it difficult to watch kiss scenes and always turns off the TV whenever one comes on. The actress played the role of Hong Hee Joo in the K-drama series who happens to have selective mutism. She also learned sign language for the role, garnering immense appreciation from fans and non-fans alike.

Moreover, Chae Soo Bin also shared that the cast gathered to watch the final episode together. However, she explained that she couldn’t join them as she was visiting her grandmother’s house. Instead, she watched it alone, holding her breath. She also mentioned that she couldn’t watch it with her parents, adding that her father likely wouldn’t have been able to handle it.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, the story of When the Phone Rings explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, avoiding meaningful interactions and sharing no meals together, yet maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world.

All the episodes of the show are available to stream on the global platform Netflix.

