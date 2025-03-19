IVE's Jang Wonyoung's fan allegedly ousts 100 netizens for hate comments; here's why Baidu's VP is apologizing for it

A high-ranking executive at Baidu, China’s largest search engine company, is facing intense public scrutiny after his teenage daughter allegedly leaked the personal information of a netizen who criticized IVE member Jang Wonyoung. The controversy has sparked concerns over online privacy, data security, and corporate responsibility, with many questioning whether Baidu’s internal systems were used in the privacy breach.

On March 18, 2025, multiple Chinese media outlets reported that Xie Guangjun, a vice president at Baidu, admitted via social media that his 13-year-old daughter had been involved in an online dispute that escalated beyond control. The situation reportedly began on the Chinese platform Weibo when a pregnant woman allegedly posted negative comments about IVE's Jang Wonyoung, leading to heated arguments among netizens.

In retaliation, one user not only criticized the woman but also went as far as leaking her private information, including personal details of over 100 individuals linked to the discussion. This doxxing incident quickly caught the attention of online communities, with many users attempting to track down the person responsible. According to reports, the individual behind the leaks allegedly boasted about being immune to consequences due to her privileged background. She reportedly claimed that she was living in Canada and that her father held a powerful position in Baidu, which led netizens to dig deeper into her identity.

Soon after, investigative users uncovered digital records, including online order receipts, an employment certificate, and a salary statement, showing a monthly income of approximately 220,000 yuan (30,415 USD) linked to a person named Xie Guangjin. This discovery fueled speculation that the user responsible for the doxxing was, in fact, the teenage daughter of Xie Guangjun.

Following mounting backlash, Xie Guangjun addressed the controversy through a statement on social media, where he admitted his daughter’s involvement and expressed regret over the situation. “My daughter had a disagreement about a Korean celebrity in an online discussion. She later used overseas social media to expose the other person’s personal information. As a father, I failed to educate my daughter properly about respecting others and protecting personal privacy. I feel deeply guilty and sincerely apologize to those affected,” Xie admitted.

Despite his apology, the statement has done little to calm public outrage. Many netizens remain skeptical and have questioned whether Baidu’s internal resources were used to obtain the private information that was leaked. Meanwhile, many netizens are questioning how the 13-year-old had access to such detailed personal information. Given her father’s senior position at Baidu, speculation has arisen over whether she leveraged his influence or had access to confidential databases.

At present, there has been no official word on whether legal action will be taken against the teenager or whether Chinese authorities will launch an investigation into potential misuse of corporate information.