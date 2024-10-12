Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born stills: Kim Tae Ri mesmerized by her first traditional theater experience; SEE PICS

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born is an upcoming South Korean series that has released a brand new poster ahead of its grand premiere. Starring Kim Tae Ri in the leading role, the story revolves around a girl who dreams of becoming a theater actress. Set in the 1950s, the show will offer a unique take on displaying the hardships of a woman during that time.

On October 12, 2024, the production team of Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born released several teasers ahead of its much-anticipated premiere. The images feature Kim Tae Ri as Yoon Jeong Nyeon, who goes to the theater for the first time to watch gukgeuk, a traditional Korean theatrical performance, with her older sister Yoon Jeong Ja. Jeong Nyeon’s excitement is evident as she beams and eagerly raises her hand, unable to hide her joy upon discovering the theater amidst Mokpo’s bustling streets.

As the performance unfolds, the star actors Moon Ok Kyung (Jung Eun Chae), playing the male lead, and Seo Hye Rang (Kim Yoon Hye), as the female lead, give a stunning and emotional performance that immediately captivates the audience. Jeong Nyeon, completely spellbound, can’t take her eyes off the stage, marking the pivotal moment when she falls in love with traditional theater.

Adapted from the webtoon Jeong Nyeon written by Seo Irae and illustrated by Namon, the story is set in 1956 post-war Korea. The plot follows Jeong Nyeon, a young woman from Mokpo with no money or formal education but blessed with a natural talent for singing. Determined to make a name for herself, she dreams of joining a women’s traditional theater company and rising to fame.

However, the path to stardom is fraught with challenges, and Jeong Nyeon has much to learn before she can take on a leading role. As she navigates the demanding world of theater, she faces obstacles and setbacks, testing her resilience and passion.

The show is set to premiere on October 12, 2024 and it scheduled to have 12 episodes in total. It will be airing on the South Korean network tvN every Saturday and Sunday.