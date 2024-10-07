Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's Love Next Door ends with personal best viewership rating; Iron Family enjoys rise

Love Next Door came to an end this week and garnered high viewership ratings for its last episode. The drama had been receiving a lot of love and attention globally since its release as Jung Hae In and Jung So Min came together for this rom-com. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this Sunday which is October 6.

According to Nielsen Korea, Love Next Door garnered an average nationwide rating of 8.5 percent. This marks the highest score for the romance comedy. It tells the story of two people who grow up together as neighbors. Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seung Hyo.

Iron Family, starring Geum Sae Rok, Kim Jung Hyun, Choi Tae Joon and more, scored a viewership rating of 15.4 percent for its 4th episode. The drama became the most-watched on Sunday. The mystery drama revolves around a three-generation family of cleaners. They come across accidental fortunes that they hope can better their lives. The narrative will focus on the family dynamics in the modern society.

Advertisement

The romance comedy DNA Lover with Jung In Sun, Choi Siwon, Jeong Eugene and more gained a viewership rating of 0.8 percent for its last episode. This marks a slight increase since the previous episode. It revolves around a researcher who dumps her playboy boyfriend and decides to find a partner with whom she is genetically compatible. On her journey, she comes across an obstetrician-gynecologist and a firefighter. The drama explores themes of friendship, love, and life.

ALSO READ: Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin spotted filming for airport scene in All the Love You Wish For