13 Jungkook solo songs that celebrate his pop star brilliance

Jungkook of BTS, popularly known as the golden maknae is one of the most popular K-pop idols in the world. Along with gaining recognition as the youngest member of the group with immense talent in the dancing and singing department, he has also carved out a successful solo career. Here, let’s list down some of the best Jungkook solo songs that showcase why he's the ultimate pop star!

From Standing Next To You to Euphoria, delving into Jungkook’s solo song list which defines his musical identity.

13 Jungkook solo songs

1. Standing Next To You

Standing Next To You has to be one of the best solo songs released by Jungkook. With an upbeat rhythm and catchy melody, it echoes a Michael Jackson song. The production includes a dynamic blend of synths, bass lines, and rhythmic elements that create a compelling, danceable groove. Moreover, the addictive dance break which went viral on social media platforms definitely brought back the 90s pop elements. If Michael Jackson was still here, he would have surely done the Standing Next To You challenge.



2. Euphoria

Euphoria is perhaps one of Jungkook’s most iconic solo songs. Released as part of BTS’s Love Yourself: Answer album, the track is a perfect blend of uplifting melodies and inspiring lyrics. Jungkook’s vocals soar in this song, capturing the feeling of pure joy and happiness. The song’s success further cemented Jungkook’s status as a powerful solo artist.

Advertisement

3. Still With You

Still With You is a self-produced track by Jungkook that was released during BTS’s FESTA 2020. The song is a tender, jazzy ballad that showcases his mature vocals and songwriting skills. The ambient production, combined with Jungkook’s soothing voice, creates a nostalgic and comforting atmosphere, making it a favorite among fans.

4. 3D ft. Jack Harlow

In 3D, Jungkook explores a more experimental sound, blending electronic elements with his signature pop style. The track is dynamic and showcases his ability to adapt to different musical genres. The innovative production and Jungkook’s versatile vocals make 3D a standout in his solo discography. Furthermore, Jack Harlow’s amazing rap verse makes the song even more exciting.

5. Begin

Begin is a heartfelt song from BTS’s WINGS album. It’s a personal track where Jungkook expresses his gratitude towards his fellow BTS members. The emotional lyrics, combined with Jungkook’s sincere delivery, make the song a touching and memorable song. It’s a testament to his growth both as an artist and as an individual.

Advertisement

6. Yes or No

Yes or No is an upbeat track that showcases Jungkook’s playful side. The song’s catchy beat and fun lyrics make it an instant earworm. Jungkook’s energetic performance and charismatic delivery make the track a joy to listen to, highlighting his versatility as a performer.

7. Seven ft. Latto

Seven is Jungkook’s official first solo song featuring Latto, an up-and-rising American rap artist. The song’s light-hearted lyrics and infectious hook instantly went viral among the fans. Along with the rap verse, the track was played across every radio station to television, making it impossible for anyone to escape it. Moreover, popular South Korean actor Han So Hee’s appearance in the music video further made it famous.



8. My Time

My Time is a deeply personal track from BTS’s Map of the Soul: 7 album. The song reflects Jungkook’s experiences growing up in the spotlight and the struggles he’s faced. The emotional lyrics and Jungkook’s powerful vocals create a poignant and relatable song that resonates with many fans. The song adequately showcases his growth as an artist and individual.

Advertisement

8. Left and Right ft Charlie Puth

In Left and Right, a collaboration with Charlie Puth, Jungkook’s smooth vocals blend perfectly with Puth’s distinctive style. The song is a catchy pop track with a retro vibe, showcasing Jungkook’s ability to collaborate seamlessly with other artists. His effortless charm and vocal prowess shine through in this fun and infectious song.

10. Hate You

Hate You is an emotionally charged ballad that delves into themes of heartbreak and loss. Jungkook’s raw and powerful vocals capture the pain and vulnerability expressed in the lyrics. The song’s intense melody and emotional depth make it a poignant addition to his solo discography.

11. Closer to You ft. Major Laser

Closer to You is a romantic EDM track featuring Major Lazer, blending uplifting electronic beats with heartfelt lyrics. The song’s infectious rhythm and vibrant production create an energetic yet intimate atmosphere. Jungkook’s smooth vocals are complemented by Major Lazer’s signature electronic sound, resulting in a track that is both danceable and emotionally resonant.

12. Dreamers

Dreamers, the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is an uplifting anthem that showcases Jungkook’s ability to inspire and motivate through his music. The song’s vibrant melody and positive message make it a perfect fit for such a global event. The artist’s charismatic performance and powerful vocals make Dreamers an unforgettable track.

Advertisement

13. Stay Alive

Stay Alive, produced by Suga of BTS, is a hauntingly beautiful song that highlights Jungkook’s vocal range and emotional depth. The song’s dark and atmospheric production, combined with Jungkook’s expressive delivery, creates a powerful and immersive listening experience. It is a standout track that showcases Jungkook’s versatility as an artist.