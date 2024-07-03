K-pop idols go through rigorous training from a young age, helping them develop their singing, dancing, and performance skills. However, some of them refuse to be constrained inside the box and venture into new career paths, expanding their horizons. Here, we will look at K-dramas with K-pop idols that can be categorized as hits and extremely well-received by the audience.

Starting from BTS and BLACKPINK, various popular K-pop idols have taken up acting. Furthermore, there are also the idols who were not very popular and started to gain mainstream fame following their appearance in these shows. Without further ado, let’s get into the curated K-dramas where K-pop idols shone with their talent.

9 K-dramas with K-pop idols

1. King The Land

Cast: Lee Junho, YoonA

Director: Im Hyun Wook

Runtime: 60-70 minutes per episode

Genre: Romantic comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

Starring Lee Junho from the K-pop boy band 2PM and YoonA from the legendary girl group Girls Generation, their chemistry alone turned the K-drama into fame and success. The two idols have been in the acting industry for a long time and meticulously honed their skills gradually to solidify their status in the industry. They immerse themselves in the characters, which helps viewers entirely invest themselves in the show.

The plot of the K-drama follows the owner of one of the most luxurious hotels in South Korea and his struggle to prove his worth. However, he falls in love with one of his employees, who helps him view the world from a different perspective.

Advertisement

2. Snowdrop

Cast: Jung Hae In, Kim Jisoo

Director: Jo Hyun Tak

Runtime: 90 minutes per episode

Genre: Drama, Romance, Thriller

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

The K-drama stars Jung Hae In in the lead role alongside BLACKPINK member Jisoo. This series was the K-pop star’s acting debut and she certainly did a phenomenal job at it. For her first acting gig, it did not feel so at all, as she portrayed the character with emotional depth and sincerity. Furthermore, she offered great support to Jung Hae In, who has been in the industry for a long time.

Set against the backdrop of the 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea, a university student discovers a wounded man hiding in her dormitory. As she helps him recover, they become entangled in a complex web of political intrigue, danger, and forbidden romance.

3. The Devil Judge

Cast: Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, Park Jinyoung, Park Gyu Young

Director: Choi Jung Kyu

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Legal Drama, Thriller, Mystery

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

Advertisement

GOT7’s Jinyoung stars in the lead role in this K-drama and he blew the audience away with his phenomenal performance. With this show, the K-pop idol proved his talent for acting, showcasing versatility and ability to mold himself into any character. Alongside iconic actor Ji Sung, he managed to offer adequate support onscreen and shine through despite their difference in experience.

In a dystopian future where justice is broadcast live for the masses, a judge known as "The Devil Judge" delivers his verdicts in a courtroom that doubles as a reality show. His ruthless methods and hidden agenda attract both admiration and controversy, as he seeks to expose corruption and deliver his unique form of justice.

4. True Beauty

Cast: Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeop

Director: Kim Sang Hyub

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

The plot of the show follows a high school girl who transforms her appearance through makeup to escape bullying and gain popularity. However, she struggles with her self-esteem and fears her true face is revealed. Astro’s Cha Eun Woo takes up the role of Lee Suho, who has a troubling family life but finds happiness as he falls in love with his classmate. The K-pop idol gives a compelling performance, making him a heartthrob in the K-drama community.

Advertisement

5. Vagabond

Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Bae Suzy

Director: Yoo In Sik

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Action, Thriller, Mystery, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

Bae Suzy is one of the most renowned names in the K-drama world and has bagged some of the most popular shows. However, she started her career as a K-pop idol from the popular girl group Miss A. However, she ventured into the world of acting and excelled in that field as well.

The plot of the show follows a tragic plane crash that kills the nephew of a stuntman. He embarks on a dangerous journey to uncover the truth behind the accident with help from an undercover National Intelligence Service agent.

6. Hwarang

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, Park Hyung Sik, Kim Taehyung

Director: Yoon Sung Sik

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Historical, Romance, Coming-of-age, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

The storyline revolves around a group of elite young men known as Hwarang who are trained to protect the royal family. As they navigate love, friendship, and loyalty, they uncover secrets that challenge their identities and beliefs. One of the integral characters is taken up by BTS’ V or Kim Tahyung and he delivers a great performance. For the K-pop star’s acting debut, he did an adequate job of portraying the role.

Advertisement

7. Bad Prosecutor

Cast: Do Kyungsoo, Lee Se Hee, Ha Joon

Director: Kim Sung Ho

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Legal Drama, Crime, Action

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

One of the K-pop idols who has proven his acting skills by taking on unconventional roles and stepping out of his comfort zone is EXO’s D.O. or Do Kyungsoo. The K-pop idol has time and again shown his capabilities through the various shows he takes up and completely immersing himself into the role. Moreover, the artist has also won several accolades in his career, celebrating his talent for acting.

The story follows a prosecutor known for his unorthodox methods who takes on powerful criminals and corrupt officials. With a fierce sense of justice and a knack for bending the rules, he seeks to bring lawbreakers to justice, even if it means crossing the line himself.

8. Vincenzo

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taec Yeon

Director: Kim Hee-won

Runtime: 80 minutes per episode

Genre: Crime, Dark Comedy, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

Vincenzo garnered extreme popularity during its release due to its unique story. Moreover, it is also supported by a phenomenal cast, elevating the quality of the show. Among the stellar cast list, 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon also appears in the show. Right from his acting debut, he showcased immense potential and his improvement can clearly be witnessed in this K-drama.

Advertisement

A Korean-Italian lawyer and Mafia adviser returns to South Korea to retrieve hidden gold. However, he becomes embroiled in a battle against a corrupt conglomerate and uses his criminal expertise and cunning tactics to deliver justice in his own unconventional way.

9. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, IU, Kang Ha Neul, Byun Baekhyun

Director: Kim Kyu Tae

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Historical, Romance, Fantasy, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

In this K-drama, IU, one of South Korea’s most popular and successful soloists, takes up the lead role. The artist has the ability to seamlessly transform herself into the character. Furthermore, she is joined by EXO’s Baekhyun, who made his acting debut through the show and gave a satisfactory performance. They appeared onscreen for various scenes and showed natural chemistry.

The plot follows a 21st-century woman who is transported back to the Goryeo Dynasty during a total solar eclipse. As she navigates her new life, she becomes entangled in the political struggles and romantic intrigues of the royal court.

The above-mentioned K-dramas with K-pop idols are some of the most popular and successful shows to have been released in recent years. These idols have shown promising talent and potential, defying the norms of the industry. Which K-pop idol is your favorite actor?

ALSO READ: 9 K-dramas without romance: Squid Game, Sky Castle and more