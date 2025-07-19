Kian84 calls BTS' Jin 'world star' and thanks him for not running away from Kian's Bizarre B&B's challenges

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 18, where actors and variety show hosts were honored for entertaining viewers with their craft. Popular South Korean internet personality Kian84 was among the show hosts who bagged accolades at the prestigious award show. During his acceptance speech, he credited Jin for his contribution to Kian's Bizarre B&B, earning a mixed reaction from fans.

Kian84 mentions BTS' Jin during acceptance speech at 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards

TV show host Kian84 was honored with the Best Male Entertainer title for Kian's Bizarre B&B at the 2025 Blue Dragon Series Awards. During the acceptance speech, he talks about the show and the contribution of Jin. The BTS member participated as a guest on the Netflix show. He performed several kinds of challenges on a remote island, along with the other contestants.

At the award show, Kian84 reflected on the challenging conditions they filmed under during the show. "I slept hanging on the wall for a week, and since BTS’ Seokjin is a world star, I was worried," he said.

Kian84 even weighed upon the possibility of Jin abandoning the show midway, struggling to cope with the awkward lifestyle that came with it. He had several questions in mind, like, "What if he [Jin] ran away while we were asleep?" However, he felt relieved on seeing that the participants, especially Jin, were able to persevere and see it through to the end. "I’m thankful he followed the rules until the end and stayed alive [in the show]," he stated.

Check out fan reactions to Kian84's comment about Jin at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards

Kian84 received both praise and criticism for receiving the Best Male Entertainer award and thanking Jin for being a part of Kian's Bizarre B&B. Some fans were happy that he often acknowledged the contribution of the BTS member to the show's popularity. While others bashed him, saying he did nothing significant in the show, and the actual deserving candidate of the award was Jin.

However, his fans defended him, saying he didn't deserve the hate as he had done his job well and had always been respectful towards Jin and the other cast members.

