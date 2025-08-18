Running Man star Kim Jong Kook announces marriage in heartfelt letter to fans: ‘Tried to drop small hints…’

Singer, songwriter, YouTuber, body builder, variety TV star, and more, the hats that Kim Jong Kook wears are numerous. Now, another one will be added to his list as the star confirms his plans to get married to an unnamed individual. The 49-year-old has not revealed the exact schedule in his letter to his fans, but has confirmed that it will not be a grand event but limited to ‘family, close friends, and a few acquaintances.’ With 30 years in the entertainment industry, it remains to be seen what kind of ceremony he will throw.

Kim Jong Kook confirms he’s getting married soon

In a new update on his personal fancafe, the Turbo member revealed feeling nervous to write the letter after years of imagining it. Wanting to personally reveal it to those who have supported him as a person, Kim Jong Kook shared, “I’m getting married. Honestly, I tried to drop small hints here and there… but I’m sure many people would feel that this news is sudden. It’s my 30th debut anniversary, and instead of making the album I wanted, I made my ‘other half’ instead.“ He promised to work hard to live well with his partner.

The singer shared that the wedding will take place sometime soon on a small scale. In a subsequent statement from his agency to Xports News, TURBO.JK COMPANY said, “He will be holding a private wedding ceremony with family and close acquaintances. We cannot disclose the exact date or location.”

An SBS representative revealed, “During today’s Running Man opening, Kim Jong Kook directly informed the members about his marriage.” It is expected that the episode will air sometime in early September.

Previously, during an appearance on Problem Child in House, Kim Jong Kook revealed buying a 620 million KRW house, raising questions about whether it would be his ‘newlywed home’. Back then, he said he would let everyone know after setting the wedding date, and the YouTuber has realized his promise.

