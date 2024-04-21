Queen of Tears has yet again achieved a major milestone by earning over 65 billion won in revenue. They have exceeded the production cost, which is 56 billion won. It has gained an additional 10 billion won, making it a box office hit for the first half of 2024. Additionally, with ratings above 20 percent, they have received the highest viewership for a Saturday episode release to date.

Queen of Tears surpasses 65 billion won in revenue

According to a report by a Korean media outlet, the total production cost of Queen of Tears is 56 billion won. Although it was initially estimated to have a 40 billion won production value it increased to 16 billion won more. The total daily cost of each episode is 3.6 billion won. However, the value was earned through Netflix streaming in over 190 countries and through tvN programming in South Korea. It has become the highest-grossing K-drama to be released in the first half of 2024.

Moreover, the show has achieved 20 percent ratings for the latest episode, making it the highest Saturday rating yet. On Netflix, the series has topped the non-English-speaking TV series category. With only three episodes left, the show has already attained major milestones. Although the show's production is less than Moving, which has a total of 65 billion won in production spanning over 20 episodes, both series have similar costs for making each episode.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is a South Korean drama starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as the lead couple. The ensemble cast also includes Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoon Bomi, Lee Joo Bin, and more. It follows a plot where a chaebol heiress falls in love with an ordinary employee of her company. However, due to their contrasting upbringings and economic backgrounds, their marriage faces a lot of issues. But after she is diagnosed with a rare brain tumor, the relationship begins to rekindle.

Directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, the show is scheduled for 16 episodes in total. Every episode airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST. The final episodes will be released on April 27, 2024, and April 28, 2024.

