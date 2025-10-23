Blackmail OTT Release: When and where to watch GV Prakash Kumar’s crime thriller online

Blackmail, starring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role, hit the silver screens on September 12, 2025. After completing its theatrical run, the movie is now all set to make its OTT debut.

When and where to watch Blackmail

Blackmail is scheduled to release exclusively on the OTT platform SunNXT and will begin streaming from October 30, 2025. The official announcement was shared by the platform through its social media handle.

Sharing the update, they wrote, “Secrets have a price. But can they stay buried? Unlock the secrets—Blackmail on SunNXT from Oct 30.”

See the update here:

Official trailer and plot of Blackmail

Blackmail is a crime thriller that revolves around the life of Mani, a worker at a pharmaceutical distribution company. On a fateful day, he discovers that his girlfriend, Rekha, is pregnant, a revelation that changes their world forever.

While Rekha initially wishes to abort the child, Mani persuades her to keep the baby, promising to take care of all financial responsibilities. The story also introduces Ashok, a family man whose daughter has been kidnapped, and Archana, a young woman who is being extorted by her ex-lover.

How their lives intersect, leading to a chaotic cycle of blackmail and deceit, forms the core of the narrative.

Cast and crew of Blackmail

Blackmail features GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Srikanth, Teju Ashwini, Bindu Madhavi, Linga, Shaji Chen, Vettai Muthukumar, Redin Kingsley, Ramesh Thilak, Haripriya Isai, and many others in key roles.

Written and directed by Mu Maran, the crime thriller was produced by Jayakkodi Amalraj under the banner JDS Film Factory. The movie's songs and background score were composed by Sam CS.

Gokul Benoy handled cinematography while San Lokesh took care of editing.

GV Prakash Kumar’s next

GV Prakash Kumar has several acting ventures in the pipeline, including Adangathey, Idimuzhakkam, Mental Manadhil, and more.

As a composer, he will be handling the music for upcoming films such as Parasakthi starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, Mandaadi, Suriya 46, Dhanush and Vignesh Raja’s D54, Magudam with Vishal, and DQ41 featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde.

