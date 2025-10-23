Ram Charan and Upasana Announce 2nd Pregnancy: Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Samantha and Trisha shower love

Telugu celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela recently announced their second pregnancy with a Diwali special video. As the couple shared the happy news, several celebrities extended their congratulatory messages as they prepare to become parents once again.

Celebs congratulate Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela on their 2nd pregnancy

Taking to the couple's official post, stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan, and several others liked the post, showing their love and support.

Kajal Aggarwal penned a short, heartwarming message congratulating Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela. The actress wrote, “Big congratulations and lots of love to mama, papa, and biggest congratulations to big sis Kaara.”

Similarly, Lakshmi Manchu shared her loving wishes, writing, “Omg, I’m sooo happy for you both! Wishing you the most beautiful and blissful pregnancy! Can’t wait to meet the little one!”

Joining them, The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga commented, “Many Many Congratulations and Happy Diwali, dear Upasana Kamineni Konidela.” Vishnu Manchu's wife, Viranica, also extended her warm wishes.

See the reactions here:

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, announced their second pregnancy via a joint post on Instagram.

The video, which featured a Seemantham (baby shower) ceremony coinciding with a Diwali celebration at their home, included members of the Konidela and Kamineni families.

Stars such as Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Nayanthara, and many others were also part of the celebration.

As she shared the video, the celebrity entrepreneur said that Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love, and double the blessings.

Ram Charan’s upcoming films

Ram Charan was last seen in the political action drama Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The film featured Kiara Advani as the female lead, along with SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, Jayaram, and others in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Charan will return to the big screen with his sports action drama Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film revolves around a village-based cricket tournament. Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead, while Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Viji Chandrasekhar, and others play key roles.

With music composed by A.R. Rahman, Peddi is slated to release in theaters on March 27, 2026. Following its release, the RRR star is expected to reunite with director Sukumar for the tentatively titled RC17.