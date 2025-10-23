Chiranjeevi X Venkatesh: Veteran stars come together 1st time for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu - VIDEO

Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up to hit the big screens for Sankranthi 2026 with his family comedy-drama flick Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The upcoming film has now been officially announced to feature Venkatesh Daggubati in a pivotal role.

Venkatesh Daggubati officially joins Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu shoot

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers wrote, “A collaboration that generations have been dreaming of Team #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru proudly welcomes Victory Venkatesh Garu for an extended cameo alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu. Get ready for THE BIGGEST FAMILY ENTERTAINER OF TFI this SANKRANTHI 2026.”

See the promo here:

Venkatesh expressed his happiness about sharing the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu after the Stalin actor shared the promo via his official handle.

He also mentioned that he was glad to be collaborating once again with his favorite director, Anil Ravipudi, and added that the upcoming Sankranthi would truly be a special one.

More about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

This upcoming movie is a comedy-drama starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the cinematic venture is slated for a Sankranthi 2026 release.

Recently, the makers released the first single titled, Meesala Pilla, sung by Udit Narayan and Shweta Mohan. The romantic number features both the Megastar and Nayanthara, who are likely portraying a married couple.

Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh’s work front

Apart from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Chiranjeevi is also expected to hit the silver screens in 2026 with his fantasy flick Vishwambhara. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, the movie was initially slated to release on January 10, 2025, but has been postponed to Summer 2026. An official release date has yet to be announced.

The upcoming film features Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, Surbhi Puranik, Isha Chawla, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the Bhola Shankar actor also has projects lined up with directors Bobby Kolli and Srikanth Odela.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Daggubati is set to collaborate next with director Trivikram Srinivas for a film tentatively titled Venky77 (or VenkateshXTrivikram).

