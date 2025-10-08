Vijay Deverakonda to kickstart Rowdy Janardhana shoot ahead of his marriage with Rashmika Mandanna?

Vijay Deverakonda has an interesting lineup of releases, and it seems his next film will be the actioner Rowdy Janardhana. Reportedly, the movie’s pooja ceremony and filming are set to kick off soon.

Is Vijay Deverakonda set to film Rowdy Janardhana from October?

According to a report by Gulte, Vijay Deverakonda’s movie Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, will hold its pooja ceremony on October 11, 2025. The report states that the regular shoot is scheduled to begin on October 16, 2025, in Mumbai. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Well, if reports are anything to go by, this will mark Vijay’s new film ahead of his alleged wedding with Rashmika Mandanna in February.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda has been making headlines recently amid reports of engagement to long-time girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna. Although neither of them has made any official statement, the actor’s team confirmed the news, and the couple is set to tie the knot in February 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda’s recent movie

Vijay Deverakonda last starred in the movie Kingdom, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The film tells the story of Surya, aka Suri, a youngster who was separated from his elder brother during childhood. Now, an aggressive police constable, he is assigned a mission to infiltrate a heavily fortified island off the coast of Sri Lanka, known as Divi.

As he goes undercover and enters the island, he discovers it is the headquarters of a major smuggling syndicate his long-lost brother Siva serving as its leader. Shocked by the revelation, Surya must choose between his loyalty to his brother and his duty as a law enforcement officer.

With Vijay in the lead, the film also features Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Venkitesh VP, Bhoomi Shetty, Manish Chaudhari, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Goparaju Ramana, Rohini, Muralidhar Goud, Baburaj, and many more in pivotal roles.

The movie’s musical tracks were composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John handled the cinematography, while Naveen Nooli served as the editor.

Kingdom is touted to be the first installment of a planned duology, ending on a cliffhanger that hints at a sequel. The film received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences upon its release.

Looking ahead, Vijay also has the tentatively titled VD14 lined up, directed by Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan.

