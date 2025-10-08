35-year-old Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda passes away after being on life support for 12 days

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, 35, has passed away after battling severe injuries from a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. He suffered critical head and spine injuries when he lost control of his motorcycle while traveling to Shimla in Solan district on September 27.

After going into cardiac arrest at a local hospital, he was shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he remained on life support for 10 days, as reported by Hindustan Times. Despite intensive medical care, his condition did not improve, and he passed away on Wednesday, October 8.

Here’s what happened in the tragic accident

Jawanda was immediately admitted to Fortis Hospital under the supervision of critical care and neurosciences teams. His neurological condition remained critical with minimal brain activity, and doctors described his state as “extremely critical” from the beginning. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited him at the hospital last Sunday, showing support during his fight for life. Several Punjabi artists and fans also prayed for his recovery at gurdwaras across Punjab.

Rajvir Jawanda’s journey in music and cinema

Hailing from Pona village near Jagraon in Ludhiana district, Rajvir Jawanda began his musical career in 2014 with the single Munda Like Me. He quickly gained popularity for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. Some of his most popular Punjabi songs include Tu Dis Penda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to Earth, and Kangani.

Jawanda also made his mark in Punjabi cinema with films like Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Jind Jaan (2019), and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019). Known for his clean entertainment and songs rooted in Punjab’s culture, he won the hearts of fans across the state and beyond. He lived in Sector 71, Mohali, and is survived by his wife and two young children.

The news of Rajvir Jawanda’s death has left the Punjabi entertainment industry and fans in shock. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa expressed his grief on X, saying, “Heartbreaking to hear about the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. After days of brave struggle, he left us too soon. Your soulful voice and vibrant spirit will echo in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace, Rajvir.”

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring also posted, “Saddened by the passing away of Rajvir Jawanda ji. We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly God had other plans. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones to bear this tragic loss. RIP.”

ALSO READ: Who was Sandhya Shantaram? All about Are Ja Re Natkhat star and filmmaker V Shantaram’s 3rd wife as she passes away at 87