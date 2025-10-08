Travis Kelce Says He’s ‘Biased’ Towards Friend Blake Lively Amid Fiancée Taylor Swift’s Alleged Feud With Her

Have Taylor Swift and Blake Lively buried the hatchet? The two stars have long been friends but ever since the latter’s major row with Justin Baldoni over the filming of their movie It Ends With Us, there have been rumors of a big fight between the two, however the duo seems to have solved their problems instead of burning the bridge altogether, and their fans have gotten the much-awaited confirmation thanks to the singer’s beau Travis Kelce. During the NFL star’s appearance on the podcast, New Heights, hosted by his brother Jason, who referred to Blake Lively as ‘our friend’, he shared that they may be ‘biased’ towards her, confirming that they were still pals.

Travis Kelce’s words hint at a rekindled friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Talking about Blake Lively’s performance in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, the 2005 movie, Travis Kelce spoke warmly of the troubled actress. “It is also the film debut of our friend Blake Lively. She killed it. Absolutely wonderful, as Bridget,” said the host, Jason. Travis Kelce was quick to agree, “Killed it. I might be a little biased, but I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and probably the most fun.”

Their conversation continued with the older brother saying, “Bridget, she kind of struck me, obviously tall, strong, bold, beautiful, athletic.” Shedding more light on their friendship, Jason added, “I got to admit, not the best run. Blake, I love you, it does not strike me as a star athlete run.”

Many fans, however, thought the chat was odd, considering it was filmed a year ago. And after having been kept in the archives for months, they wondered why it was being made public just the following week, as the release of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl. The album includes a song called Cancelled which is rumored to be about the songstress’s broken relationship with Blake Lively and how the two have drifted apart. The actress recently liked a post from her gal pal about the record, which many think is her way of supporting and showing that their friendship was back in action.

