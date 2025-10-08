Is Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela's film with Anurag Basu titled Aashiqui 3? Here's what we know

Ever since Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu's next film with Sreeleela in the female lead was announced, fans have been eagerly awaiting its release. Well, the shooting has also wrapped up, but the suspense around its title still continues to get all the fans curious.

It was initially rumored that the project would be titled Aashiqui 3, but that was rubbished after the director, in an earlier interview, clarified that his movie is not a part of the Aashiqui franchise. And now, according to the latest reports in Mid Day, the title of the film is 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai'.

Makers wanted to keep the nostalgia of Aashiqui 3 alive

As per a source close to the entertainment portal, the film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is slated for a May 2026 theatrical release. The moment the film was announced, fans speculated it to be Aashiqui 3. But it was made clear by Anurag Basu that this one is a standalone romantic film. The reports further added that the title Tu Meri Zindagi Hai was chosen to keep the nostalgia around Aashiqui alive. “The team wanted a name that evoked nostalgia, but didn’t risk legal or creative complications. Tu Meri Zindagi Hai felt like the perfect fit," the source said.

With the pictures and clips that have been going viral on social media from the sets, this one appears to be a hardcore emotional love story with music as the core backdrop. After wrapping up the shoot schedule in Sikkim and Darjeeling, the team is currently shooting in Mumbai. It is reported that the shooting will continue till the end of 2025, and the final patchwork is expected to take place in early 2026.

“With the release more than six months away, it gives the team time to weave in some additional tracks," they shared.

Earlier, as per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela starrer was set for a Christmas 2025 release. Which meant it would clash with YRF’s Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Although no official confirmation has been made on the same but if it happens, then it would be quite an exciting Christmas box-office clash.

Now, fans can only wait for an official confirmation!

