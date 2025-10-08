Ishaan Khatter on parents’ separation and growing up: 'Single moms are superhuman'

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who is currently seen in Homebound, India’s official entry to the Oscars this year, recently opened up about his childhood and the challenges of being raised by a single mother. In a candid conversation with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Ishaan spoke about how his mother, actor and dancer Neliima Azeem, shaped his upbringing after her separation from actor Rajesh Khatter.

Ishaan Khatter on his childhood after his parents’ separation

Ishaan shared that his parents separated when he was around four years old, and he became aware of the financial and emotional struggles his mother faced while raising him and his half-brother, actor Shahid Kapoor. “I think I enjoyed education and studies up till a certain point. And then, every child is dealing with their own circumstances. I grew up before my age. I had an eventful childhood,” he said.

When asked if his parents’ divorce affected him, Ishaan replied, “I think that was one of the reasons. Any child of divorce grows up beyond their age because they have to understand everything. The one consistent thing for me was school. At least I had my school friends and they are still my best buddies.”

Reflecting on his mother’s strength, Ishaan praised Neliima Azeem for managing both her career and her responsibilities as a parent. “Anyone who is raised by a single mom will realise they are superhuman. It’s hard enough being a working mom but being a single mother, raising two boys… It’s just a big part of how I see the world,” he said.

He added that his understanding of women was deeply influenced by watching his mother navigate life with grace and resilience. “My understanding of women, even from the point of view of a boy or young man, has been shaped by that,” he said.

Here’s what Ishaan Khatter remembers about those years

Talking about his memories from that time, Ishaan said, “What I remember is mom doubling up as both parents. She was also a woman navigating those years. A working woman, an artist. Most of the years, she put the mother in her first. That was a sacrifice and I saw her struggle with it. But it comes naturally to her and a lot of women.”

When asked what the women in his life think of him, Ishaan said, “At least I try to understand and leave space for benefit of doubt where it doesn’t come naturally.”

Ishaan’s latest film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has received widespread acclaim at international film festivals before becoming India’s official entry to the Oscars. Despite limited box-office success, the film continues to earn praise for its storytelling and emotional depth.

ALSO READ: What really happens at Salman Khan’s farmhouse? Raghav Juyal says parties go on till morning, recalls watching horses mate at 3 am