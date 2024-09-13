Love Next Door stills: Tension builds between Jung Hae In and Jung So Min after her medical diagnosis

Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. However, the stills of the upcoming episode have dropped ahead of its release, which features Jung Hae In and Jung So Min. However, they can be seen being awkward around each other after the truth about Jung So Min’s medical history is revealed.

On September 13, 2024, the production company of Love Next Door released new stills for the upcoming episode featuring Jung Hae In as Choi Seung Hyo and Jung So Min as Bae Seok Ryu. In the images, Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu revisit the playground where they once found solace in each other and created countless cherished childhood memories. But unlike their warm past, an uneasy tension now lingers between the old friends, as they struggle to meet each other's eyes.

Another series of images shows the duo at the same location on a different night, their sorrowful expressions hinting at an unspoken conflict. In one shot, the two sit in silence on the swings, the atmosphere thick with unsaid words.

The story revolves around childhood friends-turned-rivals, Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, a new episode of the show is released every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.

