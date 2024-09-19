Love Next Door’s Jung Hae In responds to real-life bestie Kim Soo Hyun 'calling out' his name in Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In’s friendship is no secret and they both share a strong bond with eah other. Although they have never appeared together onscreen, the actors have previously worked for the same production company. Looking at the opportunity, the company celebrated the stars’ friendship in their own unique way.

On September 18, 2024, the South Korean streaming service TVING shared a playful post on their social media featuring both Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In. In the short video, Kim Soo Hyun repeatedly says ‘Hae In,’ while Jung Hae In responds with ‘Why?’ However, the clips are from two completely different shows. Kim Soo Hyun’s scenes are from Queen of Tears, where he calls out his on-screen wife’s name, Hong Hae In. Meanwhile, Jung Hae In’s clips are from his ongoing drama Love Next Door, where he frequently says ‘Why?’

The clips were edited together to create the amusing illusion that Kim Soo Hyun is calling out to Jung Hae In, who is then responding. Jung Hae In noticed the post and humorously commented, “Why?” mimicking his lines from the show. This playful interaction delighted fans and quickly became a hot topic. The two actors share a close friendship off-screen, and fans are eager to see more interactions between them.

Following Kim Soo Hyun’s role in Queen of Tears, the actor garnered a lot of attention from fans and non-fans alike. The actor previously worked in various renowned K-dramas such as My Love From the Star, The Producers, It Okay to Not Be Okay, One Ordinary Day, Dream High, and more.

Jung Hae In is a South Korean actor who is known for various K-dramas he has worked in previously, such as D.P. Snowdrop, Connect, A Piece of You Mind, Prison Playbook, One Spring Night, Something in the Rain, and more. He is currently starring in the rom-com series titled Love Next Door alongside Jung So Min.