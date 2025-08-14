NewJeans and ADOR FAIL to reach settlement in contract dispute, new mediation date allotted

Will the NewJeans members and HYBE ever be on good terms again? The question continues to float in the minds of their fans, onlookers, the internet, and everyone who’s ever heard of the dispute. Starting out as a contract dispute, the issue has grown much bigger, but at the core of it, the K-pop stars are still trying to get out of their ties to the media giant. In a court-arranged mediation, which was set for August 14, Minji and Danielle attended the exchange as the team’s representatives alongside their legal team. According to Chosun Ilbo, after about 80 minutes of talk, the two sides were unable to reach a middle ground. A second settlement date has been set for September 11.

NewJeans and ADOR continue to be at odds

Unlike their previous appearances, where the five members were present, offering their thoughts to the world, the two refrained from sharing their stance during the meeting today, and only smiled at the cameras, saying they’re sorry [about not being able to give any more statements]. The group has maintained its demand to leave ADOR and thereby HYBE over claims of mismanagement, while the label has continued to deny any such instances and stuck to wanting an amicable way forward for the team.

Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein have accused the team behind BELIFT LAB of plagiarising their concepts, dance and style for the debut of ILLIT. However, their biggest concern continues to be the removal of Min Hee Jin, who participated in the production of the team, from the CEO position. The singers want her reinstated and share that her removal means major harm to their identity. They have cited a complete breakdown of trust between the two parties as their reason for filing the lawsuit and demanding their exit from the agency.

HYBE, in turn, has alleged that Min Hee Jin wanted to usurp the current management and take control of ADOR, resulting in a separate dispute between the two. If they are unable to reach an outside court settlement on September 12, the final verdict will be announced on October 30, deciding whether the girls’ contract stands valid.

