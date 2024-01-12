13 Bollywood mystery movies on Netflix that will blow your mind: Jaane Jaan to Bulbbul

Well, there's nothing more enjoyable than watching a movie that gradually reveals its story with each unexpected development. The desire to find out what happens next keeps the audience eagerly engaged. Bollywood has created numerous mystery films over the years, cherished and admired by movie enthusiasts. For those who enjoy the sensation of being transported on an adventure with captivating storytelling, these Bollywood mystery movies are the perfect way to satisfy that craving!

13 Bollywood mystery movies on Netflix that will keep you hooked up to the screen till the end:

1. Jaane Jaan (2023)

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Writer: Sujoy Ghosh, Keigo Higashino, Raj Vasant

Jaane Jaan is based on the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The story follows a single mother entangled in her husband's murder. The neighboring math teacher assists in concealing the crime, while a determined police officer strives to uncover the truth.

2. Mission Majnu (2023)

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi Director: Shantanu Bagchi

Shantanu Bagchi Writer: Parveez Sheikh, Aseem Arrora, Sumit Batheja

Shantanu Bagchi directs this spy thriller Mission Majnu set in the 1970s. An undercover RAW agent is assigned to go to Pakistan and unveil a nuclear weapons program with potential global consequences. The movie features Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Rajit Kapur in key roles.

3. Freddy (2022)

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Karan Pandit

Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Karan Pandit Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Shashanka Ghosh Writer: Parveez Sheikh, Aseem Arrora

Don't miss Kartik Aaryan's outstanding performance in this movie. The story revolves around a reserved and socially awkward dentist who finds himself caught between love and obsession when he falls for his patient. This psychological thriller titled Freddy is packed with unexpected twists and turns.

4. Haseen Dillruba (2021)

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane Director: Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew Writer: Kanika Dhillon

Haseen Dilruba revolves around a woman under investigation for her husband's murder reveals secrets of their troubled marriage, complicating the search for the truth. This murder mystery entwined with relationship drama is worth watching, especially with Tapsee Pannu in a crucial role and Vikrant Massey stealing the spotlight.

5. The Girl On The Train (2021)

IMDB Rating: 4.0/10

4.0/10 Movie Star Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari

Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Ribhu Dasgupta Writer: Gaurav Shukla, Ribhu Dasgupta, Abhijeet Khuman

A distressed divorcee observes a seemingly perfect couple from a distance. However, a shocking comment from her leads to her involvement in a twisted murder investigation. Featuring Parineeti Chopra with intense eyes, charming Avinash Tiwari, and the elegant Aditi Rao Hydari, this suspenseful thriller titled The Girl On The Train will keep you captivated in your seat.

6. Bulbbul (2020)

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Star Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose

Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose Director: Anvita Dutt

Anvita Dutt Writer: Anvita Dutt

Bulbbul, featuring Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri, tells the story of a young bride who transforms into a mysterious woman, overseeing her family while harboring a tragic past. Unexplained murders of men add an eerie element to her town. If you haven't seen their enchanting chemistry in Laila Majnu (2018), we can't be friends! Tripti Dimri's outstanding performance in this unique horror film truly impresses.

7. Guilty (2020)

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Star Cast: Kiara Advani, Taher Shabbir, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Kiara Advani, Taher Shabbir, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Director: Ruchi Narain

Ruchi Narain Writer: Atika Chohan, Kanika Dhillon, Ruchi Narain

In this well-crafted thriller, a college heartthrob faces assault accusations from a less popular student. His girlfriend delves into various accounts of the incident to uncover the truth. The movie titled Guilty brilliantly addresses a sensitive issue, complemented by Kiara Advani's lively performance and thoughtful music selection.

8. Badla (2019)

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Antonio Aakeel

Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Antonio Aakeel Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Writer: Oriol Paulo, Sujoy Ghosh, Raj Vasant

Badla is a gripping thriller where a well-known lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) is enlisted when a woman (Tapsee Pannu) is accused of killing her lover. However, as they attempt to unravel the truth, the situation becomes increasingly complex. The movie is enhanced by precise editing, a powerful musical score, and impressive cinematography, all complementing the strong storyline and exceptional performances.

9. Ittefaq (2017)

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna

Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna Director: Abhay Chopra

Abhay Chopra Writer: Abhay Chopra, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra

In a double murder case, a housewife and a writer emerge as the main suspects and sole witnesses. A detective must unravel the mystery, filled with coincidences. This stylish thriller titled Ittefaq featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna is filled with action, and speedy developments, and is captivating enough to earn a spot on your watchlist.

10. Drishyam (2015)

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu Director: Nishikant Kamat

Nishikant Kamat Writer: Jeethu Joseph, Upendra Sidhaye

Drishyam is a highly recommended thriller in Bollywood. It revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar, an ordinary man deeply devoted to his family. When his daughter unintentionally causes harm to a troublesome boy, he devises a strategy to safeguard his family. The plot keeps you engrossed and eager to discover the unfolding events as he strives to evade detection and make it seem like nothing occurred.

11. Talvar (2015)

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi, Gajraj Rao, Shishir Sharma

Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi, Gajraj Rao, Shishir Sharma Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Aditya Nimbalkar

Talvar is a Bollywood thriller inspired by a real-life double murder case that had a profound impact on India. The movie delves into the investigation of the brutal killings of a teenage girl and her family's servant, exploring different theories surrounding the case. Amid challenges in the legal process and police efforts, conflicting evidence and political influences add to the confusion. Talvar sheds light on the shortcomings and intricacies of the justice system, making viewers ponder the nature of truth and how societal pressures affect criminal investigations.

12. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Director: Reema Kagti, Priyamvada Narayanan

Reema Kagti, Priyamvada Narayanan Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar

A police officer, grappling with the loss of his son and the strain on his marriage, seeks solace by investigating the enigmatic death of an actor. However, as he delves into the case, he confronts his suppressed emotions. Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan play pivotal roles in this film titled Talaash.

13. Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Star Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Ram Kapoor, Shefali Shah

Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Ram Kapoor, Shefali Shah Director: Vijay Lalwani

Vijay Lalwani Writer: Vijay Lalwani, Athar Nawaaz

Although the film Karthik Calling Karthik didn't perform well at the box office initially, it is now recognized as an underrated gem in Bollywood. Featuring Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar, this psychological thriller depicts the life of Karthik, who battles schizophrenia. His alter ego guides him on how to navigate life through a phone.

