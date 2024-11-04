Meet actor who became bankrupt and suffered from depression but things changed after working with Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and more big stars

The perception that star kids have an easier path into Bollywood is common, but the journey of some artists tells a different story. One such actor Ranvir Shorey faced significant challenges on his way to establishing himself in the film industry.

Despite experiencing a few successes, he has struggled to achieve stardom and has faced personal and professional setbacks that left him nearly broke at one point. After entering the film industry, he became involved with a well-known actress and filmmaker, a relationship that ultimately had a negative effect on his career.

This led to a battle with depression, prompting him to leave the country temporarily. He later married his love, but the marriage ended in divorce, leaving him devastated and depressed.

In an attempt to revive his career, Shorey recently participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3, which proved to be a turning point for him.

Ranvir Shorey, born on August 18, 1972, is an Indian actor and former video jockey recognized for his contributions to Hindi films and television. He made his cinematic debut in 2002 with Ek Chhotisi Love Story.

Reflecting on his early challenges, Shorey recalled his academic struggles, having initially pursued science, then commerce, and ultimately switching to arts, only to face failures in each field.

He eventually opted for a diploma in film studies, which led him to work behind the scenes. It was during this period that he discovered an opportunity to become a VJ on a music channel, paving the way for his acting career.

Despite his family’s connections to the film industry, his father, K.D. Shorey was a film producer, and Ranvir found that his background was more of a hindrance than a help.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, he revealed the strained relationship he had with his father, stating that rather than benefiting from his father’s name, it had created barriers to getting work.

This made his journey for recognition even more challenging. He described the difficult times they faced as a family, noting that his father’s last few films had flopped, leading to financial ruin, which even forced them to sell their house to make ends meet.

Shorey began his professional journey as a video jockey on Channel V and dabbled in theater before transitioning to films. However, the initial phase of his film career was fraught with difficulties.

He recalled that between 2002 and 2005, he struggled without a stable job or sufficient funds, facing dire financial straits.

Shorey's breakthrough came in 2006 with the films Khosla Ka Ghosla and Pyaar Ke Side Effects, which provided the momentum he needed.

Shorey went on to star in a variety of films, including Traffic Signal, Priyanka Chopra's Fashion, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Singh Is Kinng, Madhuri Dixit's Aaja Nachle, Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, Bombay Talkies, Sonchiriya, Angrezi Medium, and Tiger 3.

Talking about his personal life, Ranvir Shorey married actress Konkona Sen Sharma on September 3, 2010, after a two-year engagement. They had a modest wedding at their home in Goregaon and welcomed their son, Haroon, on March 15, 2011. Although they separated after five years of marriage, the couple has maintained a friendship and share custody of their child.

On the professional front, Shorey was recently seen alongside Anupam Kher in the film The Signature, continuing to carve out his niche in the industry despite the hurdles he has faced.

