5 latest web shows on Netflix, Prime Video that guarantee unlimited entertainment: Gram Chikitsalay to Dupahiya

Over the years, multiple streaming platforms have mushroomed, giving the audience more options to explore the content that keeps them hooked. While full-length movies continue to entertain viewers, web shows have also succeeded in keeping cinephiles engaged. Hence, we curated this list of recently-released TV series that will guarantee an unlimited dose of entertainment.

5 latest web shows that are worth watching:

1. Gram Chikitsalay

Where to watch: Prime Video

Following the success of Panchayat, the makers came up with Gram Chikitsalay. In the recently released show by The Viral Fever (TVF), Dr. Prabhat (played by Amol Parashar) is transferred to Bhatkandi. While the healthcare worker tries to fight corruption and change the fate of the remote village, the audience can sit back and enjoy unlimited doses of laughter.

2. The Royals

Where to watch: Netflix

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar shared the screen in this romantic-comedy TV show. The Royals is an eight-episode series that showcases how a Maharaja of a financially struggling royal family teams up with a hospitality expert to revive the fate of their kingdom. Backed by Pritish Nandy, the show also stars Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, and more.

3. Dupahiya

Where to watch: Prime Video

If you’re in the mood for a comic caper, then Dupahiya should be at the top of your mind. Created by Avinash Dwivedi, Chirag Garg, Salona Bains Joshi, and Shubh Shivdasani, the TV series stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Bhuvan Arora. As the title suggests, the series showcases the chaos that comes after a motorbike mysteriously disappears.

4. Dabba Cartel

Where to watch: Netflix

Next up, we have this crime drama series that is sure to keep you hooked. Dabba Cartel narrates the tale of multiple women who operate a drug cartel under the guise of a food delivery company. Led by Shabana Azmi, it also stars Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand.

5. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Where to watch: Netflix

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is a sequel to Neeraj Pandey’s 2022 series, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. The action thriller TV show features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangada Singh, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, and Aadil Zafar Khan.

