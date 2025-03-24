5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5 to enjoy during night of fun with pals: Dear Zindagi to MP3

Most of us seldom spend some quality time with our friends. But whenever we do, we make sure to make the event memorable. While some like to enjoy an outing or a long drive with their pals, others prefer going on a movie marathon and watching some heartwarming content with their besties. If you’re looking for movie recommendations, then we got you covered. From Dear Zindagi to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and P3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, there’s something for everyone. Check them out!

ALSO READ: Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week

1. Dear Zindagi

Where to watch: Netflix

Dear Zindagi is a comedy-drama that showcases how a young girl, unsatisfied with her life, returns home with a tired heart and mind. However, there she meets a free-spirited psychologist who helps her gain a new perspective on her life. The Gauri Shinde entertainer is led by Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Where to watch: Netflix

Since we’re talking about friends having a blast together, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had to make it to this list. It’s one of the movies that often leaves us respecting our friendships even more. The way the childhood pals head on a road trip, not knowing what’s in store for them, will definitely encourage you to take that much-awaited Goa trip with your besties. The Zoya Akhtar directorial stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

Advertisement

3. Dedh Ishqiya

Where to watch: Prime Video

Dedh Ishqiya is one movie that has drama, romance, and masala in equal measure. The 2014 black comedy film starred an impressive ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit, Huma Qureshi, and Vijay Raaz. The Abhishek Chaubey film is a standalone sequel to the 2010 entertainer Ishqiya.

4. Mrs.

Where to watch: Zee5

With Mrs., Sanya Malhotra proved her mettle as an ace actress once again. She played the role of a newly married woman who is trying hard to impress the patriarch in the family. But in the midst of fulfilling their regressive demands, she started losing her identity. Directed by Arati Kadav, it’s a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen.

5. MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar

Where to watch: Prime Video

Even though MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar was released decades ago, viewers still enjoy the romcom in the company of their friends. The Robbie Grewal movie stars Ruslaan Mumtaz and Hazel Crowney.

Advertisement

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!