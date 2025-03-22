5 comforting movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 to binge-watch on a rainy day: Chalte Chalte to English Vinglish

The weather’s changing and, in some places, the temperatures are dipping. While it calls for a cup of hot beverage, the coming weekends also mean going on a binge-watching spree and revisiting the Hindi movies that feel like a warm hug. Hence, we curated this list of comforting movies that can be streamed across OTT platforms.

5 comforting movies to binge-watch on a rainy day:

1. Chalte Chalte

Where to watch: Netflix

Chalte Chalte is a romantic drama most of us crave on days when we want to enjoy a classic that makes us feel loved in the end. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of Raj and Priya and Aziz Mirza’s storytelling is something that can be enjoyed when it’s pouring cats and dogs. Apart from the performances and storyline, the soundtracks also topped the charts.

2. English Vinglish

Where to watch: Zee5

Since we’re talking about comforting and feel-good movies, English Vinglish has to make it to this list. This 2012 comedy-drama led by Sridevi tells the heartwarming tale of a small female entrepreneur. Since she is mocked for her English-speaking skills at home, the lady enrolls herself in a course. In the process, she learns to respect herself more and live life to the fullest. The Gauri Shinde movie was shortlisted as India's official entry for the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

3. Kapoor & Sons

Where to watch: Netflix

Kapoor & Sons showcases a dysfunctional family who comes together after their grandfather suffers a cardiac arrest. Directed by Shakun Batra, the 2016 family comedy-drama film stars Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor.

4. Phir Hera Pheri

Where to watch: Prime Video

Needless to say, Phir Hera Pheri is a cult classic that continues to entertain the audience even after decades since its release in 2006. This Neeraj Vora heist comedy-drama, led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, is definitely a must-watch on a rainy day from the comfort of your home.

5. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Where to watch: Zee5

We highly recommend Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai on days when it feels gloomy outside and you want a quick pick me up. The peppy tracks will help elevate your mood in minutes. The musical romantic thriller is the debut movie of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. This film was re-released on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Hrithik’s 51 birthday. The event also marked Roshan and Ameesha completing twenty-five years in the industry.

