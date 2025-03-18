5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5 to lift your mood and break mid-week monotony: Pagglait to Dhoom Dhaam

After a long weekend and enjoying Holi with our friends and family, it’s finally time to get back to the grind. The week has just started and some of us have started looking for ways to keep the stress away. Well, if you want to break the mid-week monotony then here are some movies on OTT that can work as great pick-me-ups. From Pagglait to Dhoom Dhaam and Janhit Mein Jaari, there’s something for everyone.

5 movies on OTT that are instant pick-me-ups:

1. Pagglait

Where to watch: Netflix

In Pagglait, Sanya Malhotra plays the role of a young widow who is devastated by the passing away of her husband. While she mourns the loss of her partner, she learns new ways to live her life and regain her confidence. The 2021 black comedy drama film is helmed by Umesh Bist and also features actors like Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharm, and Raghubir Yadav.

2. Dhoom Dhaam

Where to watch: Netflix

Earlier this year, Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starred in a romantic action-comedy film titled Dhoom Dhaam. The Netflix movie showcases how a mismatched couple gets into an arranged marriage and goes on a run to find the mysterious Charlie. Directed by Rishabh Seth, it is co-produced by Yami’s husband Aditya Dhar, and others.

3. Ujda Chaman

Where to watch: Prime Video

As the name suggests, Ujda Chaman is about a bachelor who is tragically losing hair. As he inches towards balding, he is determined to find a wife in the given timelines. While he tried to tackle his mystery, the Abhishek Pathak comedy-drama guarantees an unlimited dose of laughter. The movie stars Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Saurabh Shukla, Karishma Sharma, and Aishwarya Sakhuja.

4. Bhoothnath Returns

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Bhoothnath Returns is a sequel to the 2008 film Bhoothnath. The supernatural comedy film showcases a spirit’s attempt at redeeming himself after he is mocked by his own for his inability to scare kids. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

5. Janhit Mein Jaari

Where to watch: Zee5

Janhit Mein Jaari is a comedy-drama film that showcases a young girl’s struggle to sell condoms in a small town in India. The Jai Basantu Singh movie stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Paritosh Tripathi, and Vijay Raaz.

