5 movies on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Zee5 that will leave you feeling charged for week ahead: Bala to Swades

Monday is here again and like every week, we all need a little pick-me-up and a lot of motivation to get going. If you’re also someone who seeks refuge by watching some motivating and entertaining Bollywood movies, then you’re in luck! We have curated this list of five films that can be watched throughout the week.

5 movies on OTT that will leave you feeling charged for the week ahead:

1. Bala

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Bala is a light-hearted comedy movie that is sure to make you laugh even when you have a bad day at work. The 2019 film, helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, narrates the story of a man who loses his confidence and self-esteem as he starts shedding his hair. Led by Ayushmann Khurrana, the commercially hit film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

2. Swades

Where to watch: Netflix

Ashutosh Gowariker created this social drama to highlight the plight of Indian villages and how a man returns home to bring electricity to his native place. Even though Swades didn’t succeed in making a huge impact upon its release in 2004, over time, it has become a cult classic. With Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, the movie also stars Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajesh Vivek, and Lekh Tandon.

3. Hungama 2

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Comedy films are a great way to bid adieu to the Monday blues and sleep with a happy heart and light mind. Hence, the 2021 comic caper, Hungama 2, made it to our list. The movie marks the return of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra to the silver screen. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash.

4. Doctor G

Where to watch: Netflix

Another movie that can be enjoyed after a hectic day at work is Doctor G. The 2022 Anubhuti Kashyap film showcases a man’s struggle when he decides to become a gynecologist. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah star in this hit movie.

5. Mrs. Undercover

Where to watch: Zee5

Mrs. Undercover guarantees an unlimited dose of laughter when a special undercover agent, living as a simple housewife for the past 10 years, is called back on duty. Helmed by Anushree Mehta, the movie stars Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas, and Rajesh Sharma.

