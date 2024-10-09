7 Netflix movies guaranteed to make you smile through tears

Bollywood has a rich tradition of storytelling that evokes a range of emotions, and Netflix offers a delightful collection of films that are sure to bring on happy tears. These movies blend heartwarming narratives with relatable characters, showcasing the beauty of love, friendship, and family.

From tales of personal growth to uplifting journeys of self-discovery, each film resonates with audiences on a deep emotional level.

Whether it's the bonds between family members or the joy found in lifelong friendships, these Bollywood gems remind us of the power of human connection and the importance of cherishing every moment, leaving viewers with smiles and warmth in their hearts.

7 best Netflix movies to watch that will stir your happy emotions:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Madhuri Dixit

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2013

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a 2013 Indian romantic drama directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Bunny, a free-spirited young man with dreams of traveling the world, and Deepika Padukone as Naina, a studious girl who discovers her adventurous side.

The story follows their journey as they navigate friendship, love, and self-discovery during a trip to Manali and later in their lives. With a vibrant soundtrack, captivating visuals, and heartfelt performances, the film explores themes of ambition, romance, and the bittersweet nature of growing up, making it a beloved classic among audiences.

Dil Dhadkane Do

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Vikrant Massey

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Family, Romance

Release Year: 2015

Dil Dhadakne Do is a 2015 Indian comedy-drama directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film revolves around the affluent Mehra family, who embark on a cruise trip to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. The story is told through the eyes of their dog, Pluto, as it explores the complexities of family relationships, love, and societal expectations.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar, the film delves into the struggles of each family member, revealing their hidden desires and conflicts. With a mix of humor and poignant moments, Dil Dhadakne Do highlights the importance of authenticity and connection in family dynamics.

Mimi

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Pankaj Jha, Sai Tamhankar, Jacob Smith, Supriya Pathak

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2021

Mimi is a 2021 Indian comedy-drama directed by Laxman Utekar, featuring Kriti Sanon in the titular role. The film tells the story of Mimi, an aspiring actress who is approached by a couple seeking a surrogate mother. Eager to fulfill her dreams, Mimi agrees to carry their child, navigating the challenges that come with the pregnancy.

As her journey unfolds, she faces societal judgment, personal dilemmas, and the evolving relationships with her family and friends. With a blend of humor and heartfelt moments, Mimi addresses themes of motherhood, acceptance, and the bonds that form in unexpected circumstances, showcasing Kriti Sanon’s impressive performance.

Jersey

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapoor, Ronit Kamra, Sharad Kelkar

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Sports, Drama

Release Year: 2022

Jersey is a 2022 Indian sports drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. It follows the story of Arjun Talwar, a former cricketer who struggles to make ends meet and is haunted by his past failures.

Inspired by his son's wish for a cricket jersey, Arjun decides to return to the sport in his late 30s, pursuing his dream of playing for the Indian cricket team. The film explores themes of redemption, determination, and the father-son relationship, highlighting the sacrifices and challenges faced by aspiring athletes.

With strong performances and emotional depth, Jersey resonates with sports enthusiasts and anyone striving to chase their dreams.

Udaan

Cast: Rajat Barmecha, Manjot Singh, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Anand Tiwary

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Melodrama

Release Year: 2010

Udaan is a 2010 Indian drama film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The story follows Rohan, a 16-year-old boy who is expelled from a boarding school and returns home to a suffocating environment dominated by his authoritarian father.

Rohan's father, a strict and abusive man, expects him to follow in his footsteps by pursuing engineering, despite Rohan's passion for writing and filmmaking. The film delves into themes of aspiration, family dynamics, and the quest for freedom.

As Rohan navigates the challenges of adolescence, he finds solace in his bond with his younger half-brother and the pursuit of his dreams. Udaan received critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of youth struggles, strong performances, and poignant storytelling, marking a significant entry in Indian cinema.

Goodbye

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil Grover, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Arun Bali

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2022

Goodbye is a 2022 Indian comedy-drama directed by Vikas Bahl. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Rashmika Mandanna. It explores the complexities of family relationships and the emotional turmoil that comes with loss.

The story centers around a family gathering to bid farewell to their beloved patriarch, leading to humorous yet poignant moments as they navigate their grief and reminisce about their shared memories.

Through its blend of humor and heartfelt moments, Goodbye highlights the importance of familial bonds, love, and the bittersweet nature of life and death, resonating with audiences on various emotional levels.

Ludo

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release Year: 2020

Ludo is a 2020 Indian anthology black comedy directed by Anurag Basu. The film weaves together multiple interconnected stories, each featuring a diverse set of characters navigating the complexities of life, love, and fate.

With a star-studded cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi, the film explores themes of chance and coincidence through a game of Ludo, where the characters’ lives intertwine in unexpected ways.

The narrative oscillates between humor and drama, showcasing the struggles of the characters as they confront their dilemmas. Ludo received praise for its unique storytelling, engaging performances, and vibrant cinematography, making it a notable entry in contemporary Indian cinema.

So, tell us which one is your favorite?

