Abhishek Bachchan opens up on comparisons with Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan; wants daughter Aaradhya 'to be able to say...'

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan has often found himself weighed against the towering legacies of his iconic father, Amitabh Bachchan, and his celebrated wife, Aishwarya Rai. Reflecting on these comparisons, he shared his hopes for his daughter Aaradhya, expressing a heartfelt wish for her to someday proudly say, ‘Hey, my dad’s 82, and he’s still at it.’

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Abhishek Bachchan addressed the ongoing comparisons with his family, acknowledging the challenges of living up to such extraordinary legacies. After decades of similar scrutiny, he shared his perspective, viewing these comparisons as a testament to being recognized alongside greatness rather than a burden. This outlook has shaped his approach to carving his own path in the industry.

Abhishek also expressed pride in his family’s incredible accomplishments, emphasizing his admiration for their ongoing contributions. He shared, “My parents are my parents, my family is my family, my wife is my wife, and I am immensely proud of them and their achievements and what they continue to do."

He also shared his aspiration to follow in his father’s footsteps, striving to remain active in his craft well into his later years, hoping to inspire his daughter, Aaradhya, with his dedication and perseverance.

The I Want To Talk actor reflected on his father's relentless work ethic, highlighting how Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire by leading by example. He expressed a heartfelt desire to emulate that dedication, aspiring to work with the same vigor well into his later years.

His ultimate goal is for his daughter, Aaradhya, to look up to him with pride, just as he does with his father. He said, "When I go to bed at night, all I think is that when I am 82, I want my daughter to be able to say that about me, ‘Hey, my dad’s 82 and he’s still at it.’"

Abhishek Bachchan spoke about the profound influence of his family on his life and career, emphasizing the pride he takes in his lineage. He acknowledged the significance of the legacy tied to his surname, a gift from his grandfather, and expressed his dedication to upholding the values and love associated with it.

He also shared his hope that future generations, including his daughter Aaradhya, will cherish and carry forward this legacy with the same respect and belief system.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines due to ongoing divorce rumors. However, the duo remains unaffected by the speculation, focusing on their professional commitments. Frequently spotted together at events, they continue to exude strong relationship vibes and inspire fans with their enduring bond and couple goals.

