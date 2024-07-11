Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi; PICS

Abhishek Bachchan along with his mother Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on July 1. The trio was seen heading to an undisclosed location. Now, a while back, pictures have surfaced from their holy visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta seek divine intervention at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Today, on July 11, a series of pictures were posted by news agency ANI on their official X handle from the visit of legendary actress Jaya Bachchan to Kashi Vishwanath Temple with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan sans megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

In one of the pictures, we can see the actress-turned-politician immersed in a candid conversation with the temple workers while they bestowed her a present. Another picture also featured Junior Bachchan receiving a similar gift from the members. A third picture featured Abhishek, Jaya, and Shweta walking inside the temple premises.

For the visit, Shweta opted for a red traditional suit, while Jaya kept it simple yet significant in a yellow suit. Meanwhile, the Ghoomer actor opted for a white kurta pyjama with a black Nehru-jacket over it.

When Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan watched Kalki 2898 AD together

It was nearly a week back, that Amitabh Bachchan shared his emotions after watching his latest released film, Kalki 2898 AD. He also revealed that he saw the final cut of the Nag Ashwin directorial for the first time. It seemed that Big B watched the film with his son in the wee hours of June 30.

Further mentioning in his blog, he shared that he headed for a late-night show with his friends to see the film. “Had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress ..” he had written.

He even shared a couple of pictures featuring his son Abhishek Bachchan and it was evident from his expression that he was speechless. Taking to his X handle, the Ghoomer star too had shared his thoughts after watching the Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer. He mentioned, “#Kalki2898AD = mind blown emoji. And concluded by writing ‘Wow!’.

On the work front, Abhishek will be next seen collaborating with the National award winner director Shoojit Sircar. The yet-to-be-titled film is slated for release on November 15, 2024.

