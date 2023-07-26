EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor believes South fans have 'sense of ownership over her' because of mom Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her latest release Bawaal. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is a romantic drama where a newly married couple deal with the troubles in their relationship. It is Janhvi’s first collaboration with co-star Varun Dhawan. Janhvi has received immense appreciation for her performance as an epileptic patient in the film. As she develops a niche for herself in Hindi cinema, Janhvi is also ready to debut in the south industry. Recently, Janhvi sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, along with Varun Dhawan and director Nitesh Tiwari, and talked about the love she has received from the south audiences.

Janhvi Kapoor is grateful for the love from the south industry

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor was asked how she feels about receiving immense love and respect from the south industry and if it made her nervous due to her mother Sridevi’s legacy there. In response, Janhvi said that the South industry feels like a homecoming to her and that she has received immense love from them. The actress stated, “Honestly, mera nervous or anxious hone ka quota maine Dhadak ke sath hi shayad khatam kar liya (I stopped being nervous or anxious after Dhadak). But the feeling that I am getting from the South is so much love. Woh log jis tarah se aapko apnate haina (The way those people accept you with open arms), honestly it feels like a homecoming; aise jab mai set pe gayi thi aise lag raha tha ki mai ghar aa rahi hu (when I went on set it felt like I was coming home).”

Janhvi added that the reason behind their love is mainly her mother Sridevi’s legacy and she wants to return their love. She said, “It feels overwhelming, I think the sense of ownership that they have over me because of various reasons, predominantly my mom, it’s very strong. So, I feel like I need to give them that love back like I have tried very hard ki mai aap log ko bhi woh pyar wapas du koshish jaari hai toh unke sath bhi wahi karna chahti hu (I have tried very hard to give my love back to the audience here and I want to do the same with them).”

Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut in South cinema with Devara. The film will be helmed by Koratala Siva and also stars Jr. NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj. The action thriller will release in 2024.

