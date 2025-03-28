Ananya Panday has cutest reaction to rumored BF Walker Blanco’s post and we can’t stop gushing over them; don’t miss Rysa’s comment

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is one of the most celebrated actress of the industry. She is not just known for her acting chops but also for being quite active on social media. Lately, she’s been making waves for her rumored relationship with Walker Blanco. Adding fuel to the speculation, he recently shared a post and the Call Me Bae actress couldn’t resist leaving a comment. Dropping a sweet compliment, she called him 'world wide', leaving fans buzzing about their beautiful bond.

Walker Blanco, who reportedly works under the Ambanis at Vantara, took to Instagram to share a stunning collection of photos and videos. His post featured breathtaking wildlife, underwater creatures, scenic nature shots, selfies, candid moments, a swim session, and snapshots with a friend.

As soon as the post went live, his rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday couldn’t keep calm. She jumped into the comment section and called him “Mr world wide’ with a thumbs-up emoji. Adding to the buzz, her sister Rysa Panday also chimed in, writing, “Ur so cool.”

Fans were equally excited, flooding the comments with reactions. One user wrote, “Living LARGE!” while another called him “Worldwide Walker.” Others joined in with praises like “Epic” and “The life you are living is wildin.” The post was soon filled with heart emojis and enthusiastic responses, proving just how much people admire his adventurous lifestyle!

Earlier in February, Ananya Panday dropped a special birthday post for Walker Blanco on her Instagram Stories. She posted a candid snap of him sporting a cozy jacket and a beanie, adding a personal touch with her caption: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @walker_blanco (crocodile emoji).”

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco are yet to make their relationship official, but their shared moments and special celebrations have only fueled speculation among fans.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for Kesari 2, based on C. Sankaran Nair. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in key roles. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. Apart from this, she also has the romantic movie Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya and the second season of Call Me Bae in her lineup.