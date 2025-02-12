Anuja: 6 things to know about Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag who played key roles in Priyanka Chopra-backed Oscar-nominated Netflix film
American Hindi-language short film Anuja, backed by Priyanka Chopra has made it to Oscars 2025. Let’s know a little more about its actors Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag.
American Hindi-language short film Anuja grabbed eyeballs when it premiered at the HollyShorts Film Festival, back in 2024. Soon after, the film was nominated in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards (Oscars 2025). The movie revolves around the life and struggles of two sisters who become each other’s supporters. While the film is currently streaming on Netflix, let's get to know the lead actors, Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag a little better.
After gaining international recognition, Anuja started streaming on Netflix from February 5, 2025. Since then, the Indian audience has been raving about the film and the two main characters, Anuja and Palak, played by Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag.
More about Sajda Pathan
- In the film, Sajda Pathan played the titular role of a 9-year-old girl named Anuja. While fate left her to struggle on the streets from a young age, she grew up becoming a mathematical genius.
- For the unknown, Sajda Pathan actually grew up in Delhi slums with her sister and used to reportedly beg to make ends meet.
- Anuja has been roughly inspired by the life of Pathan who was rescued from the streets of Delhi by an NGO.
- The little girl also worked as a child laborer in the national capital, just like her character in the Adam J. Graves film.
- However, Anuja is not her first film. She previously worked in a French film called, The Braid (La Tresse). Sajda shared the screen with Mia Maelzer in the Laetitia Colombani directorial.
- Pathan was rescued by The Salaam Baalak Trust and she currently resides at the NGO's SBT Day Care Center.
More about Ananya Shanbhag
- Apart from Sajda Pathan, we see actress Ananya Shanbhag who portrayed the role of Anuja’s elder sister, Palak.
- Ananya Shanbhag is a performing artist and an aspiring actress.
- From the age of six, she started dancing and eventually fell in love with Bharatnatyam.
- Her mother, who is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, had a huge influence on her.
- Anuja was Ananya Shanbhag’s debut film as an actress.
- She is currently studying at a prestigious Mumbai college and plans to get a Masters degree in Bharatnatyam.
More about Anuja
Helmed by Adam J. Graves, Anuja is backed by Guneet Monga, Mindy Kaling, and others. Later, Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined the team as its executive producer. Apart from Sajda and Ananya, it also stars actors like Nagesh Bhonsle, Gulshan Walia, Sushil Parwana, Sunita Bhadauria, and many others.
