70s Bollywood fashion looks that made a comeback in 2024: Sonam Kapoor's outfit in crushed silk to denim skirts

The 1970s were a vibrant era of fashion, characterized by daring designs, lively colors, and a spirit of defiance. As we move into 2024, prepare to witness a resurgence of these striking styles on a grand scale. Fashion today often draws inspiration from previous decades, and this year is no exception.

Let’s explore the standout 70s fashion trends that are making waves right now:

1. Denim: A Timeless Classic

Denim has always been a fashion staple. However, this year, in 2024, it’s come packed with the twist of nostalgia. The denim trend of the '70s featured bell-bottom and flared jeans, and now, these are all back with a bang. High-waisted, wide-leg denim jeans are trending because of their form and comfort—they even give that vintage feel.

Not just jeans, but denim jackets, vests, and even overalls are also making waves. Pair them with oversized tops or tucked-in blouses for a relaxed yet stylish look—all while keeping that 70s casual chic vibe alive.

2. Long Denim Skirts

One of the standout pieces from the 70s that has made a striking return is the long denim skirt. With icons like Farrah Fawcett and Jane Birkin popularizing it, this piece became a mix of bohemian and laid-back cool.

In 2024, long denim skirts are styled in many ways: A-line cuts, fitted silhouettes, and often paired with crop tops, oversized blouses, or tucked-in shirts like Mira Kapoor. This simple yet exhilarating piece can be worn with heels or sneakers for a glamorous or casual occasion—perfect for everyday wear, beach-going excursions, or even a workday.

3. Jumpsuits: A Bold Statement

Jumpsuits were a favorite of fashion icons like Bianca Jagger and Cher during the 70s. In 2024, they’re back in full force as a one-piece wonder. Today’s jumpsuits are sleek and modernized, tailored to relaxed fits, and come in the most alluring materials: velvet, satin, cotton, and more.

From loud prints to metallic shiny ones to plain solids, this classic one-piece fits both daytime and glamorous evening scenes. Add a wide belt to cinch the waist, and you’re ready for any occasion.

4. Shimmer and Shine: Glitz and Glam

The 70s were the era of disco fever and glittering nights, and 2024 is fully embracing the love of shine and shimmer. With metallic fabrics, sequins, and glitter making their way back into everyday fashion, we’ve got a whole new trend in dressing. Think shimmering tops paired with jeans, metallic dresses for evenings out (like Tamannaah Bhatia), and, of course, sequined accessories like shimmery heels and chokers to match your outfits.

5. Pantsuits

In 70s fashion, the pantsuit was the ultimate power dressing for women, championed by icons such as Diane Keaton and Katharine Hepburn. Now, in 2024, the pantsuit has returned with a modern spin. This season, we’re seeing looser, oversized silhouettes that bring the timeless elegance of the 70s into a contemporary context. Whether in bold colors or classic neutrals, mixing strong tailoring with elegance is key. To enhance the trend, pair your pantsuit with platform shoes or sleek stilettos.

6. Crushed Silk Trend

In the 1970s, crushed silk was a huge trend, known for its rich texture and luxurious feel. Now, in 2024, this fabric is making a soft, elegant comeback. Crushed silk blouses, skirts, and dresses add a touch of sophistication to modern wardrobes. The fabric’s uneven texture evokes a vintage, romantic appeal, creating the aura of 70s glamour in any ensemble. Flowing silk dresses or fitted silk blouses (like those worn by Sonam Kapoor) offer a soft yet luxurious aesthetic.

7. Crop Tops

Crop tops were a major fashion statement in the 1970s, often worn with high-waisted pants, skirts, or shorts. This trend has made a much-awaited comeback in 2024. From fully fitted crop tops to relaxed, loose-flowing ones, crop tops are all about exposing skin in a chic and fun way. Whether you choose a knit crop top or a tight, structured fit for a night out, this trend allows for endless styling possibilities. Pair them with high-waist jeans or flared pants for the perfect blend of cool retro comfort and style.

The 1970s were a time of freedom and individuality, and now, these fashion trends making a comeback will revive those same sentiments in 2024. From classic denim to bold shimmer, flared pants to classy pantsuits, there’s something to suit everyone’s taste in this revival of 70s fashion. As we see these trends resurfacing in our wardrobes, it becomes clear that decade-old styles can prove themselves as impressive and relevant today as they were in their time. So, embrace the glam, the flair, and the freedom of the 70s—these fashion trends are here to stay!

