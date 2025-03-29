Badshah goes silent as contestant asks him to name his 'rival', Shreya Ghoshal says 'Naam joh...'; Watch Indian Idol 15 PROMO

Indian Idol, the hit singing reality show, has been one of the iconic reality shows on Indian television screens. At present, Indian Idol Season 15 is currently on air. In the upcoming episode of the show, contestant Manasi Ghosh will leave the judges speechless with her tricky questions. The makers have dropped a glimpse of this sequence on their social media handles.

Sony TV uploaded a promo giving audiences a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 15. In this promo, special guest Neelam can be seen seated along with three judges—Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani. Neelam asks the contestant to fire her tricky questions at the judges. Manasi asks Badshah to name his 'rival.' Badshah goes silent as he thinks of the name of the rival.

Vishal Dadlani then pulls Badshah's leg and says, 'Iska answer hai mere pass (I have an answer for this)." Vishal then says a line from Badshah's song, leaving everyone in splits. While Badshah didn't name his rival, his old cold war with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has not been under wraps.

Watch Indian Idol 15 promo here-

Later, when Manasi asks Badshah to say something about Tara Sutaria, Badshah says, 'Phantom of the opera.' When Manasi expresses her shock over Badshah's answer, Badshah reminds her that she gave him only 2 seconds to answer and thus he could only say this.

Manasi then teases him, saying that he was unable to name his rival in 2 seconds. Badshah bursts out in laughter and keeps the mic down. Manasi then asks Shreya Ghoshal to name someone who is 'fake.' Shreya gives deep thought to Manasi's question and hesitates to answer.

Shreya then says, "Naam joh yaad aa rha hai voh nahi bata sakti (I can't name the person)." Manasi asks her to name the person.

Manasi also questions guest judge Neelam to say something about Badshah and she takes the name of his song, Jugnu. All then groove to Jugnu. The caption of this promo read, "Nothing is more fun than watching Manasi put our judges in the hot seat!"

Judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah, Indian Idol Season 15 premiered on October 26, 2025, and has hooked audiences since then.