6 movies to watch on Netflix when missing home this festive season

The festivals have started. But not all of us are lucky enough to be able to spend these wonderful times with our family members, just like old days. This is why we have curated this list of movies to watch on Netflix when missing home this festive season. Read on!

6 family movies that will warm your lonely heart:

1. Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Star cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Mohnish Bahl, Neelam, Mahesh Thakur, Reema Lagoo

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

Genre: Drama/Musical

Year of release: 1999

Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is the perfect example that showcases that not every family can stay happy and loved-dovey all the time. Due to some reasons, be it business or the interference of outsiders, the family that ate and stayed together had to face certain challenges. While it showcases the hardships of every member to bring the family together, it also reflects how their collective effort mutual respect, and love for each other turn negativity into positivity. This is one of the movies to watch on Netflix when missing home this festive season.

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Drama/Musical/Romance

Year of release: 2001

Director: Karan Johar

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is hands down one of the epic family drama films to watch on Netflix when missing home this festive season. Just like most of us, Rahul Raichand also lives far away from his family and on every festival, he goes down memory lane to the time when he used to spend it with enthusiasm in his hometown.

On the other hand, his parents also miss the entire family coming together during Diwali. While the mother years for them to become one, just like in the old days, the dad’s ego was the reason behind the family falling apart. But all’s well that ends well.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do

Star cast: Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Year of release: 2015

Director: Zoya Akhtar

If someone’s telling you a family means perfection, then they’re lying. Every family has some flaws, drawbacks, and turmoil but that doesn’t make them undesirable. It makes them unique and real. Dil Dhadakne Do also showcases one such family that has some internal conflicts going on between them. But no matter what, they have aced the art of putting on a happy face and pretending they are the happiest together. While the cruise vacation started on a turbulent note, it ended with the family members developing newfound love and respect for each other.

4. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Star cast: Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Renuka Shahane, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Musical/Drama/Romance

Year of release: 1994

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is one of those movies that made people realize the value of family, decades ago. The movie revolves around two youngsters who come together after their respective siblings get married to each other. Eventually, they fall in love but a tragic accident brings tension between them. But in the end, they finally come together and get into matrimony.

The family entertainer beautifully showcases Indian traditions and highlights the fact that family members can sacrifice their love and happiness for each other if needed. For the unknown, it is roughly based on the 1982 movie Nadiya Ke Paar which has a similar plot.

5. Dilwale

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Vinod Khanna, Kabir Bedi, Johnny Lever

IMDb rating: 5.1/10

Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama/Romance

Year of release: 2015

Director: Rohit Shetty

A relationship between siblings is one of the purest and fun. While they would be the ones creating havoc in the lives of their brothers or sisters, they would also be the ones standing strong like a wall to protect each other. Dilwale is a movie that showcases this sacred bond between siblings. In the film, the lovers try to bring together their respective siblings, an estranged couple, who had to part ways due to unforeseen circumstances.

6. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Year of release: 2023

Director: Luv Ranjan

Talented Bollywood actress, Shraddha Kapoor came to her comeback to films after a hiatus of three years with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This is one of those films that would speak to those people of the current generation who fear living with family. In the film when the female lead hurts herself and is taken good care of by the hero’s family, she realizes why living with our loved ones is important. In the end, everything concluded on a happy note with the loving couple getting married and living together with everyone. Apparently, it’s also the acting debut of Sridevi’s husband, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.

If you’re missing home then you might want to watch these movies and immediately host a conference video call with your family members!

