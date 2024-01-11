7 Best thriller movies in Hindi dubbed: Visaranai to Aaranya Kaandam
A lot of non-Hindi films can be enjoyed in their dubbed version. Here's a curated and comprehensive look at some of the best thriller movies that are dubbed in Hindi language.
Here's a list of the top Hindi dubbed thriller movies that you shouldn't miss. These movies are from the South and come in different languages, making it a diverse collection. Thanks to streaming platforms, it's now easier for everyone to enjoy dubbed films. So, without further ado, here are seven of the best thriller movies in Hindi dubbed, including the original Drishyam and more.
7 Best thriller movies in hindi dubbed that you should watch
1. Kuruthi (2021)
- Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Star Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Matthew, Mammukoya
- Director: Manu Warrier
- Writer: Anish Pallyal
- Year of release: 2021
- Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Kuruthi is directed by Manu Warrier and written by Anish Pallyal. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Matthew and Mammukoya and follows the story of a man whose house is intruded by a police officer and a murder convict. The film is a tight neo-noir thriller that beautifully examines the consequences of hatred and prejudice in people. Do give it a watch if you haven't.
2. Vikram (2022)
- Running Time: 2 hours 55 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Movie Star Cast: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil
- Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
- Writer: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Ratha Kumar
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to watch/OTT platform: Disney + Hotstar
Vikram is one of the best thrillers to come out of India in recent years. Filled with a lot of well-choreographed action sequences, this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is hard to miss. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil among others. It follows the story of a special investigator who is tracking a series of killings. The film is available on Disney + Hotstar and should not be missed if you are a fan of action thrillers.
3. Anjaam Pathiraa (2020)
- Running Time: 2 hours 24 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Star Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Unnimaya Prasad
- Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas
- Writer: Midhun Manuel Thomas
- Year of release: 2020
- Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Video (rent)
Anjaam Pathiraa is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and follows the investigation involving a serial killer. The crazy thing is that some of the killer's victims are police officers. It carefully examines the psychology of people who commit such crimes. The film stars Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, and Unnimaya Prasad star in pivotal roles.
4. Raatchasan (2018)
- Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Movie Star Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Saravanan
- Director: Ram Kumar
- Writer: Ram Kumar
- Year of release: 2018
- Where to watch/OTT platform: Disney + Hotstar
Raatchasan follows the story of a young aspiring filmmaker who becomes a police officer after the demise of his father. The film is written and helmed by Ram Kumar and stars Vishnu Vishal in the lead role along with Amala Paul and Saravanan. This action thriller turned out to be a major critical and commercial success when it was released theatrically in Tamil language.
5. Visaranai (2016)
- Running Time: 1 hour 57 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Movie Star Cast: Dinesh, Anandhi, Samuthirakani, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Kishore
- Director: Vetrimaaran
- Writer: Vetrimaaran
- Year of release: 2016
- Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix
Visaranai is based on a book called Lock Up by M. Chandrakumar and is helmed by the renowned filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The film revolves around a group of workers who are apprehended and subjected to brutal treatment by the police on charges of theft. The sequence of events is quite perplexing as they remain largely unexplained. The raw and gritty nature of Visaranai leaves a profound impact, thanks to its powerful storytelling, skilled direction, and outstanding performances.
6. Drishyam (2013)
- Running Time: 2 hour 40 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Movie Star Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn
- Director: Jeethu Joseph
- Writer: Jeethu Joseph
- Year of release: 2013
- Where to watch/OTT platform: Disney + Hotstar
Here, we are not talking about the Ajay Devgn starrer Bollywood Drishyam. It's the original 2013 Malayalam thriller Drishyam written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film stars superstar Mohanlal who runs a cable television service in his village. Things take a turn after his family is involved in the disappearance of an IG's son. Its success was followed by a sequel Drishyam 2 and remakes in a variety of languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Sinhala, and Chinese.
7. Aaranya Kaandam (2010)
- Running Time: 2 hour 6 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Movie Star Cast: Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj
- Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja
- Writer: Thiagarajan Kumararaja
- Year of release: 2010
- Where to watch/OTT platform: Disney + Hotstar
Aaranya Kaandam is the directorial debut of Thiagarajan Kumararaja who is known for his super successful 2019 film Super Deluxe. It follows an aged mob boss (played by Jackie Shroff) who is dealing with his issues; the film also stars Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, Yasmin Ponnappa, Guru Somasundaram, and Master Vasanth. The fact that it was made by Kumararaja is a sufficient reason to not miss this gem. The film is well-written, well-directed, and has some really strong performances by everyone.
ALSO READ: 7 Best Indian spy movies on Amazon Prime: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Alia Bhatt's Raazi
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more