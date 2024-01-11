7 Best thriller movies in Hindi dubbed: Visaranai to Aaranya Kaandam

Here's a list of the top Hindi dubbed thriller movies that you shouldn't miss. These movies are from the South and come in different languages, making it a diverse collection. Thanks to streaming platforms, it's now easier for everyone to enjoy dubbed films. So, without further ado, here are seven of the best thriller movies in Hindi dubbed, including the original Drishyam and more.

7 Best thriller movies in hindi dubbed that you should watch

1. Kuruthi (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

2 hours 2 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Star Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Matthew, Mammukoya

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Matthew, Mammukoya Director: Manu Warrier

Manu Warrier Writer: Anish Pallyal

Anish Pallyal Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kuruthi is directed by Manu Warrier and written by Anish Pallyal. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Matthew and Mammukoya and follows the story of a man whose house is intruded by a police officer and a murder convict. The film is a tight neo-noir thriller that beautifully examines the consequences of hatred and prejudice in people. Do give it a watch if you haven't.

2. Vikram (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 55 mins

2 hours 55 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Star Cast: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj Writer: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Ratha Kumar

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Ratha Kumar Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to watch/OTT platform: Disney + Hotstar

Vikram is one of the best thrillers to come out of India in recent years. Filled with a lot of well-choreographed action sequences, this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is hard to miss. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil among others. It follows the story of a special investigator who is tracking a series of killings. The film is available on Disney + Hotstar and should not be missed if you are a fan of action thrillers.

3. Anjaam Pathiraa (2020)

Running Time: 2 hours 24 mins

2 hours 24 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Star Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Unnimaya Prasad

Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Unnimaya Prasad Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Midhun Manuel Thomas Writer: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Midhun Manuel Thomas Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Video (rent)

Anjaam Pathiraa is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and follows the investigation involving a serial killer. The crazy thing is that some of the killer's victims are police officers. It carefully examines the psychology of people who commit such crimes. The film stars Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, and Unnimaya Prasad star in pivotal roles.

4. Raatchasan (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Star Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Saravanan

Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Saravanan Director: Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar Writer: Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to watch/OTT platform: Disney + Hotstar

Raatchasan follows the story of a young aspiring filmmaker who becomes a police officer after the demise of his father. The film is written and helmed by Ram Kumar and stars Vishnu Vishal in the lead role along with Amala Paul and Saravanan. This action thriller turned out to be a major critical and commercial success when it was released theatrically in Tamil language.

5. Visaranai (2016)

Running Time: 1 hour 57 mins

1 hour 57 mins IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Movie Star Cast: Dinesh, Anandhi, Samuthirakani, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Kishore

Dinesh, Anandhi, Samuthirakani, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Kishore Director: Vetrimaaran

Vetrimaaran Writer: Vetrimaaran

Vetrimaaran Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

Visaranai is based on a book called Lock Up by M. Chandrakumar and is helmed by the renowned filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The film revolves around a group of workers who are apprehended and subjected to brutal treatment by the police on charges of theft. The sequence of events is quite perplexing as they remain largely unexplained. The raw and gritty nature of Visaranai leaves a profound impact, thanks to its powerful storytelling, skilled direction, and outstanding performances.

6. Drishyam (2013)

Running Time: 2 hour 40 mins

2 hour 40 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Star Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn

Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Writer: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to watch/OTT platform: Disney + Hotstar

Here, we are not talking about the Ajay Devgn starrer Bollywood Drishyam. It's the original 2013 Malayalam thriller Drishyam written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film stars superstar Mohanlal who runs a cable television service in his village. Things take a turn after his family is involved in the disappearance of an IG's son. Its success was followed by a sequel Drishyam 2 and remakes in a variety of languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Sinhala, and Chinese.

7. Aaranya Kaandam (2010)

Running Time: 2 hour 6 mins

2 hour 6 mins IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Movie Star Cast: Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj

Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Thiagarajan Kumararaja Writer: Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Thiagarajan Kumararaja Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to watch/OTT platform: Disney + Hotstar

Aaranya Kaandam is the directorial debut of Thiagarajan Kumararaja who is known for his super successful 2019 film Super Deluxe. It follows an aged mob boss (played by Jackie Shroff) who is dealing with his issues; the film also stars Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, Yasmin Ponnappa, Guru Somasundaram, and Master Vasanth. The fact that it was made by Kumararaja is a sufficient reason to not miss this gem. The film is well-written, well-directed, and has some really strong performances by everyone.

